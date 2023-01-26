The movie “Manjianghong” is firmly in the first place in the Spring Festival. More than 30,000 people visited the Yue Temple by the West Lake in the 4th day

A poem “Manjianghong” is the concentration of Chinese national feelings. Yue Fei, Yu Qian, and Zhang Huang said that Hangzhou has been a hero since ancient times.

Photo by reporter Chen Zhongqiu

No. 80 Beishan Street, Hangzhou, Yuewang Temple.

This is the resting place of Yue Fei, a national hero and famous general who fought against the Jin Dynasty in the Southern Song Dynasty, and it is crowded with people these days.

From New Year’s Eve to 12 noon on the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, the number of visitors to Yuewang Temple has exceeded 31,000. The Spring Festival movie “Manjianghong” directed by Zhang Yimou has brought a lot of new attention here.

“Manjianghong” ranks first in the Spring Festival file

Orange friend “Xi” specially went to Yuemiao on the third day of the Lunar New Year, and took a video of himself reciting “Manjianghong”, “There are so many tourists in Yuemiao, and I NG many times, and it is finally finished.”

In fact, there is also a Yuqian Temple by the West Lake. In the past, on the eve of the winter solstice, many scholars would come to Yuqian Temple to spend the night and pay their respects.

From Yue Fei who “served the country with all his loyalty”, to Yu Qian who “shattered his bones and was not afraid, and wanted to stay innocent in the world“, to Zhang Huangyan who “divided his bare hands into three seats, and dared to borrow a branch for his loyalty”, patriotism and heroism In fact, it has always been engraved in the hearts of Hangzhou people and the bones of Chinese people.

This is probably why “Man Jianghong” can be passed down through the ages, and it has attracted countless people to shed tears and be excited about it; why this Spring Festival, “Man Jianghong” became the number one box office hit. Zhang Yimou romantically expressed the Chinese people’s family and country feelings with a story of sacrificing his life for righteousness, eradicating rape and eradicating evil, and never giving up, which also successfully aroused the emotional resonance of the audience.

According to Maoyan Professional Edition data, as of 20:00 yesterday, from the first day of the Lunar New Year to the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, the single-day box office in mainland China has exceeded 1 billion for four consecutive days, and the total box office (including pre-sales) has approached 5 billion. reached 4.865 billion. Among them, the single-film box office of “Man Jianghong” has exceeded 1.79 billion, ranking first in the Spring Festival stalls!

Suspense movie? comedy? Action movie?

This is a group of little people who sacrifice their lives for righteousness

The story of taking back memory and the right to write history

It’s hard to tell whether this is a suspense film, a comedy film, or an action film. We don’t want to spoil this fictional story. From a deep perspective, this film can be summarized as “a story about a group of little people who sacrificed their lives to regain their memory and the right to write history.” The audience has different comments, but most of them appreciate it, and the points that impress the audience are not the same.

Orange friend “Eating cute and growing Orange Four” praised the film, “There is no Yue Fei in the whole film, the general dies, but the spirit of serving the country with loyalty and loyalty is immortal. Traffickers and pawns, as delicate as a woman, also have the courage to sacrifice their lives for righteousness. China People’s family and country feelings are a kind of extreme romance.”

And on the third day of the Lunar New Year, all three members of the orange friend “Walking Cloud” went to see “Manjianghong”. At the end, “When Lei Jiayin recited “Manjianghong”, tears streamed down his face, it was so tragic. And It’s funny, touching, and mind-blowing, with all kinds of twists and turns, it’s really good-looking, five-star recommendation.”

Orange friend “Dawarich” even said directly: “My son’s film review is ‘too good’, and the reversal and reversal will almost blow me away.”

A song “Man Jianghong” is the concentration of Chinese family and country feelings

Why do so many Chinese people recite the poem “Manjianghong”?

This is what the movie “Manjianghong” wants to answer.

In 1127, the Song court encountered the “Jingkang Change”. At the critical moment of the country’s survival, Yue Fei stepped forward and resolutely served the country as a soldier. On the night before his departure, under the oil lamp, his mother Yao, with tears in her eyes, used an embroidery needle to puncture the four characters “Serve the country with all my heart” on Yue Fei’s back one by one.

Yue Fei does not appear in the whole film of “Man Jianghong”, but Yue Fei is in the whole film.

Chen Yu, the original writer and screenwriter, once asked the reporter, “Why does everyone like Yue Fei? Why does everyone memorize the poem “Manjianghong”? Why does everyone think this poem is very exciting and touching? I think this is a possibility for us. There is something that we are not aware of, even a specific family and country feeling in the hearts of each of us Chinese.”

Seeing this, everyone may still have doubts. Is Yue Fei stabbed in the back to “serve the country with loyalty” or “serve the country with all loyalty”? According to the records in “Song History·He Zhu Biography”: “Flying naked and showing his back, there are four characters of “old nirvana” and “loyalty to serve the country” on the back, which go deep into the skin.” Jing, in Shuowen Jiezi, there is an explanation that is perfect ,most. Serving the country loyally is actually a compliment from others. Time went back to 1133, Song Gaozong summoned Yue Fei, who had made many military exploits, handwritten the four characters “Jing Zhong Yue Fei”, embroidered on the silk banner and gave it to him. Since then, the word “jingzhong” has become synonymous with Yue Fei.

Whether it is “serving the country with loyalty” or “serving the country with all loyalty”, a song of “Man Jianghong” has always been the concentration of Chinese people’s national feelings.

Read “Manjianghong” again

Free limited edition “Manjianghong” peripherals

This Spring Festival holiday, we would like to invite you to read “Manjianghong” again, and feel the strong emotion and optimistic spirit in the words again. Log in to the Orange Persimmon Interactive App, send your recitation video (your own children can also) to the topic of #文艺show# in the circle of orange friends, and put the hashtag #读读了满江红#, and you will have a chance to win a limited edition of the movie “Manjianghong” Edition derivatives. We will select 10 outstanding reciters, and the prizes will be a set of “Manjianghong” cards, a token tile, and a set of posters signed by Yi Yangqianxi and Shen Teng. Get a genuine red sweater of “Manjianghong” worth 698 yuan. There are also 15 participation prizes, and the prizes are a set of “Manjianghong” cards (a set of 5 cards).

Deadline for posting: 24:00, January 27