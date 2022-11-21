On November 18, the movie “Meeting at Luanfeng Bridge” was officially released in theaters. That night, Ningde Hengdian Film City ushered in a movie-watching boom.

“Meeting at Luanfeng Bridge” is directed by the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Film Bureau. The film is named after the Luanfeng Bridge, a traditional landmark building in Xiadang Township, Shouning County. In the background, Xiadang Township, Shouning County, Fu’an City, Fuding City, and Xiapu County were used as the shooting locations. Through the art of light and shadow, it vividly shows that Ningde is committed to keeping in mind and doing hard work, and promotes Ningde to become an important window for the country’s poverty alleviation. A vivid practical story of the rural revitalization road with the characteristics of eastern Fujian, which panorama depicts the era picture scroll of “Xiangdang practice”, “Ningde model” and “a family on both sides of the strait”.

“Meeting at Luanfeng Bridge” created many vivid characters such as Aunt Qu (Qu Mei), “Bullet Shell”, Yang Yuping and Fan Hailu. A shipwreck took away the family of Qu Mei, the daughter of Lian’s boat, and the helpless Qu Mei was forced to live in Xiadang Township. She was rescued by local villagers Fan Shige and “Bullet Shell” and settled down in Xiadang Township. But soon after, Qumei’s husband Fan Shi fell off a cliff and died while selling pigs, leaving behind Qumei and her youngest son Fan Hailu. Self-improvement, Qu Mei, with the help of the villager “Bullet Shell”, raised her youngest son alone, and earnestly studied tea art, becoming a well-known local hand-made tea maker. Thirty years later, Ms. Qu became Aunt Qu, and Fan Hailu became the boss of the company. Under the active guidance of Yang Yuping, the first secretary stationed in the provincial village, and with the help of Taiwanese young girl Hong Mengyao and others, Fan Hailu, Uncle Bullet, Aunt Qu and others Actively participate in the construction of hometown, and make due contributions to the rural revitalization of Xiadang Township in terms of tea brand building, village appearance renovation, and cultural and tourism integration.

From an artistic point of view, this film vividly shows the struggle of the people of eastern Fujian to get rid of poverty and accelerate development, and also shows the spirit of eastern Fujian that “weak birds fly first, and dripping water wears away rocks”. Ningde used to have traffic congestion and lagging behind in development, and was once known as the “golden fault zone” along the southeast coast of China. For decades, Ningde has kept in mind the entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping, unswervingly following the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and has always regarded “getting rid of poverty” as the first political task, adhering to the Mindong spirit of “weak birds fly first, dripping water wears rocks” to continue Struggle and hard work have created the “Ningde Model” of poverty alleviation and development, achieved “a model of poverty alleviation and development with Chinese characteristics”, and built the once “poor old and young border islands” areas into new growth poles for the province.

The film’s sincere emotions and strong artistic appeal aroused widespread resonance among the audience. “I watched this film three times from the review, premiere to full release, and the more I watched it, the more addicted I became. The road’. The movie takes the Luanfeng Bridge in Xiadang Township, Shouning as the background, and tells the different experiences of Aunt Qu and her son, the struggle for life, and the process of creating a better life. Two great feats of going ashore with the Lian family boat people.” Zhang Shaoyan, head of the literature and art department of the Propaganda Department of the Ningde Municipal Party Committee, shared after watching the movie.

“Meeting at Luanfeng Bridge” is a film with the main theme of rural revitalization. Inside and outside the bridge, there is deep affection. In particular, many cultural elements of eastern Fujian are treasured in the film, such as Huo Tong’s line lion, hundred The family banquet, the story of Feng Menglong, and life scenes such as making glutinous rice cakes, kneading tea, and catching loach, show a new scene of rural revitalization in the language of the camera, which is cleverly conceived and very kind.” Bao Xiaohong, chairman of the Ningde City Film Association, said , the City Film Association will also take this film as an opportunity to take root in the people and life, dig out more film and television themes that reflect the “Light of Eastern Fujian”, tell the story of Ningde well, promote the light of Eastern Fujian, and create more warm, The film and television works with strong bones and feelings will promote the film and television culture of eastern Fujian to a new level with practical actions. (Mindong Daily reporter Chen Rong)