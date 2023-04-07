Today, the movie “Molly’s Adventure” released the trailer of “Explore Together”, and officially announced that the robot Alu will star in his true colors. The film “Molly’s Adventure” is directed by Zhang Rongji, produced by Liu Qingling and Chen Xi, produced by Huang Zhiming, written by Li Nianxiu, Yuan Yuan, and Uncle Jiong, starring Chen Sinuo, co-starring Jiang Qinqin, special starring Wang Qianyuan, starring the true color of the robot Alu , Guo Tao played in friendship, Fang Donghai and Weiwei starred, and Fang Qingzhuo made a guest appearance in friendship.

The first trailer of the movie “Molly’s Adventure” Molly and the robot Aru embark on an adventure journey

The movie “Molly’s Adventure” tells the story of Molly (played by Chen Sinuo), a little girl with selective mutism, under the guidance of her botanist father (played by Wang Qianyuan), she tries to imagine different people as plants with personalities, This is to break down the communication gap. However, the unexpected disappearance of my father broke the original harmony of the family. A year later, my mother (played by Jiang Qinqin) almost gave up the search and rescue. Molly, who firmly believes that her father is still alive, decides to embark on a wonderful adventure to find her father with Alu, the robot left behind by her father.

In the teaser trailer released today, Molly gets to know the robot Alu under the leadership of her father. The introverted Molly shrinks back from being afraid when she first met Alu, and becomes an inseparable partner with Alu, joining hands to embark on a journey of adventure and growth in the wonderful plant world in the near future. People are looking forward to it.

The custom-made robot Alu’s original color starred in the real filming of the ability of plants to “cure” introverted girls

The movie “Molly’s Adventure” has been developed and produced for 4 years. For the texture and reality of the final picture, the crew specially customized the robot Alu that can participate in real shooting. In today’s exposure of Alu’s character information, the first frontal exposure of Alu’s appearance is full of cuteness and fun. He is only ten years old but is already the “senior” of the robot world. He often disconnects due to insufficient battery. In the movie, Aru is not only Molly’s best adventure partner, but also has special skills that can make plants sound and play beautiful music through plants. What interesting stories will happen in the near future adventure between him and Molly? ?

High-quality team escorts the film to create a fairy tale of love and courage, so stay tuned

The movie “Molly’s Adventure” gathered a high-quality team to escort the quality of the film. Director Zhang Rongji has won many film awards at home and abroad. The latest Netflix series “The Copycat” has sold well in more than 20 countries and regions around the world, becoming a new milestone for Chinese drama series. The screenwriter Li Nianxiu and the director have also been partners for many years, and they have co-created the Chinese word-of-mouth masterpiece “Flying Against the Light”. In addition, the film also brought together a number of international front-line creators to participate in the filming, including the Japanese art master Akatsuka Yoshihito who served as the art director and the visual consultant Cha Zhouhan. Dr. Wang Jian and “Brother Shui” Wang Yuheng were also invited to serve as the film’s scientific consultants and botanical consultants to provide guarantees for the near-future setting of the film and the rigor of the professional content of botany. The film was also certified by the China Science Fiction Conference Film and Television Venture Capital Jury Award.

The movie “Molly’s Adventure” is produced by Hangzhou Alibaba Film and Television Investment Management Co., Ltd., Hainan May Manufacturing Film Co., Ltd., and China Film Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Tao Piao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. issued. The film is expected to meet the audience in 2023, so stay tuned!

[

责编：杨帆 ]