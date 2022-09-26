Source title: The movie “New Cinderella 2” is set for the eleventh fantasy magic adventure to start soon

The animated film "New Cinderella 2" was announced on October 1st, and the final trailer was released simultaneously. The long-awaited new version of Cinderella is about to hit the big screen again. "New Cinderella 2" took four years to create together with top overseas production teams. On the basis of the aesthetic style, the story and production have been upgraded in an all-round way, striving to present an excellent big-screen audio-visual feast for the audience. During the 2022 National Day holiday, "New Cinderella 2" will accompany the audience to start a wonderful and dreamy magical journey together. We will see you in theaters on October 1! Girls walk with magic to explore new possibilities in classic fairy tales "New Cinderella 2" is about to help Prince Alex to solve the curse, Cinderella Ella, the magician Lily and two mouse friends Walter and Manny set out to find the gem of life again, but the friend Lily is on an adventure Cinderella, who sacrificed her life to protect Ella and got back the gem of life, is also faced with the difficult choice of "saving the prince" or "saving the partner". How will she choose? The answer will be revealed in person when the audience comes to the theater. In the trailer released this time, the heroine Ella and her friends are in a magical wonderland, taking the "Gem of Life" as a clue, and they have experienced a series of wonderful challenges and adventures. On the road of adventure, I encountered a "reliable" guide, a "safe" guard, and a "hospitable" cat friend… At the same time as the tense adventure, the girls are also guarding their dreams with heart, and they warmly encourage and accompany each other , on the road of growth, over the mountains and mountains together, with the light. This time, "New Cinderella 2" starts out with love and magic. Ella is full of expectations and expectations for the unknown and beauty, hoping that the girls can see another hard-working self in the film. The gold medal team lasted 4 years, and the plot style of the masterpiece has been fully upgraded with a sense of detail. From the polishing of the script to the production of the picture, the creative team worked intensively and devoted to it for four years, and finally presented this sincere work to the audience. From the materials released so far, many viewers have commented that the heroine Ella is "beautiful to the point of her hair", and every character in the film can tightly grab the audience's attention. The plush feeling on the funny partners Little Fat Mouse and Little Thin Mouse is so extreme that people can't help but want to touch the round belly of Little Fat Mouse. In terms of plot, the screenwriting team made bold innovations, broke the ip story framework, and gave Cinderella more new meanings. Interpret the meaning of optimism and courage with heart, the new Cinderella conveys the power of a beautiful girl In the widely circulated version of the fairy tale, Cinderella lives carefully amid the difficulties of her stepmother and sisters, and then she is lucky to get the help of the godmother to enter the palace to participate in the dance. It is the iconic image in the classic story, and more of it reflects that Cinderella finally ushered in her dawn while maintaining the truth, goodness and beauty. In the context of the new era, Ella in "New Cinderella 2" has more courage to take the initiative to fight for difficulties. She is no longer a down-and-out princess waiting for the prince's favor, but a warrior who is strong enough to be her own anytime. "New Cinderella 2" is a family-friendly film that is entertaining and educational. Ella and her friends take risks side by side. They use their actions to tell the children that magic may fail in the face of difficulties, but sincerity, friendship, and unity will never fail. The most moving thing in fairy tales is not magic, but the precious sincerity and beauty. quality. Paying tribute to the classic fairy tales, a dreamy and beautiful magical journey is about to start. "New Cinderella 2" will take the audience into a beautiful fairy tale world to take an adventure this fall. On October 1st, we will see you on the big screen!

