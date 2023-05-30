The movie “Night of Resurrection” is scheduled to be released on June 2, and the domestic thriller will recast the masterpiece of Resurrection-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The movie “Night of the Soul” is scheduled to be released on June 2

Today, the realistic thriller and suspense movie "Night of Resurrection", starring the powerful actors Wang Ziyi, Liu Yuanyuan, Wang Jinsong, Li Qinqin, Han Xitong, etc., is officially released today. files! The film will premiere on Youku, iQiyi, and Tencent Video on June 2. If you want to go to the abyss, you will be shocked! Domestic thriller out of the "vulgar" masterpiece opens the suspenseful curtain of treacherous human nature In the current situation where folk horrors are popular, the movie "Night of Resurrection" bravely breaks away from "vulgarity" and finds its own way. Compared with popular horror elements such as coffins, paper money, spells, and dark marriages, "Night of Resurrection" pays more attention to the expression of the core of the story. The film explores many topics such as hit and run, marital infidelity, campus bullying, workplace bullying, single-parent families, and many others. It tries to explore the darkness and horror of the worst moments of human nature through certain phenomena, so it is expected to bring the audience soul shocks again and again, and arouse public resonance and reflection. The film consists of three stories, which seem to be independent and separated, but in fact they are interlocking, influencing each other and causing each other. While the rhythm is tight, this narrative technique also adds more unknown suspense to the film. The film tells the story of the protagonist Du An who lost himself in the desire for food and sex, betrayed his marriage, and awakened his remaining conscience because of the bondage of his daughter and family. Facing the lover who was on a tryst and the old man who was injured on a rainy night, Duan's conscience wandered between good and evil, and could he make the right choice in the end? Good against evil, or evil against good? The contest between good and evil, the conscience that needs to run away urgently needs to return to the trial! The actor's soul "wears" the character's hard-core acting skills to bless the horror atmosphere In addition to the ingenuity of the core of the story and the narrative technique, the acting skills of the actors are even more "wearing" the characters. Wang Ziyi, who has played many positive roles, plays the male protagonist Du An (Zheng Yu) this time as a middle-aged scumbag who is frustrated in the workplace and proud in love. The long greasy hair, the sparse stubble, and the panicked eyes perfectly grasp the character's vacillating personality; Wang Jinsong, as a professional veteran, has contributed wonderful thrilling acting skills, and immediately turns into a midnight ghost when he puts on his raincoat. Liu Yuanyuan, who has appeared in many classic works, fully interprets her lover's sexy and charming through her sexy figure, captivating eyes and tone of voice; Li Qinqin, who has portrayed countless wonderful comedy roles, this time uses excellent acting skills to give characters The young actor Han Xitong vividly brought the image of a bullied girl to the screen through exaggerated body movements and emotions such as anger and panic. Through their excellent acting skills, the actors add a strong sense of horror to the characters with every frown, smile, movement and eyes. It can be seen from the trailer that every expression of panic, panic, helplessness, and despair by the characters hit the audience's nerves hard. As a new domestic thriller and suspense work, "Night of Resurrection Soul" can definitely bring a thrill of nerves to the audience! The movie "Night of Returning Soul" was produced by Hangzhou Chuanying Culture Media Co., Ltd. Kashi Chuanying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Taomeng Network Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Fenghai Brothers Culture Media Co., Ltd., Maiqi Film and Television Culture Development (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Guangdong Mitai Films Co., Ltd., Yemu Xinghe Films ( Jointly produced by Xiamen) Co., Ltd. The exclusive production of Xiang Brothers films, joint marketing by Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou Chuanying Culture Media Co., Ltd.

The movie “Night of Returning Soul” was produced by Hangzhou Chuanying Culture Media Co., Ltd. Kashi Chuanying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Taomeng Network Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Fenghai Brothers Culture Media Co., Ltd., Maiqi Film and Television Culture Development (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Guangdong Mitai Films Co., Ltd., Yemu Xinghe Films ( Jointly produced by Xiamen) Co., Ltd. The exclusive production of Xiang Brothers films, joint marketing by Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou Chuanying Culture Media Co., Ltd.

Lock on Youku, iQiyi, and Tencent Video on June 2, follow the film to explore the boundaries of the abyss of human nature, and experience a thrilling and exciting journey of returning to the soul.