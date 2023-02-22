Co-produced by Shaanxi Xiangyun Tianxia Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Baorena Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., produced by Zhejiang Wangren Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., produced by Lu Ruxian, and directed by Xu Jie and Guo Zhenfeng. ” was officially finalized today, and released a finalized poster and finalized notice.

The unsolved case in the case is complex, brain-burning, big love, and the connotation is upgraded

Xu Shaoqiang, He Gang, Xu Zhengguo, Yu Sichu, Shi Hongbo, etc. starred in the suspenseful ancient costume movie “Night Walk in Black Clothes”, which tells the story of the theft of gunpowder from the Ministry of Industry during the Southern and Northern Dynasties, and Yun Zheng, who was in charge of investigating the case, disappeared strangely. The secret agents Lu Yuan and Zhao Xu of Wuyi Lane were ordered in the face of danger. With the exposure of Wang Shangshu’s concealment and the drowning of Yu Shi, the past of Wuyi Lane that had been dusty for many years also surfaced. In addition to integrating elements such as costume suspense and detective reasoning, the film also fully demonstrates the martial arts skills and chivalrous spirit of martial arts. The film conveys positive values ​​to the audience and shows the great love of kindness and justice.

Full of suspense, the battle is on the verge of breaking out, recreating the temperament of classic martial arts movies in the 90s

In the finalized poster released today, the overall sense of suspense is full. In the freezing rain at night, the blade is out of its sheath, and the cold light is fierce. It seems that the two people are flashing and moving in the shadow of swords and swords. The sense of martial arts action can be seen. The atmosphere is in place. The cloak element in the background, It also echoes the identity of the character.

In this era of “special effects”, real kung fu has become a luxury. For fans of martial arts movies in the 90s, the current costume movies are Gongdou, time travel, and the world of fairy tales. Action movies are technology and modernization. Synonymous with weapons, the only “kungfu” presents only “one-stroke lore” of “punch and fall, and knife and die”. The movie “Night Walk in Black Clothes” returns to the era of “real kung fu”. It is understood that once the fixed-file poster and the fixed-file preview are released, many viewers can’t hide their anticipation: “Satisfy the suspenseful brain, play hard, and the movie is undoubtedly cool!”

Powerful, real kung fu, full of sincerity

From script to casting, from photography to martial arts, all aspects of the film have been meticulously arranged and planned. Director Xu Jie, as an experienced director of action films, strives to polish the film into a high-quality audio-visual enjoyment. Therefore, whether it is Even if it is just the costumes of the actors in the play, the director personally participates in the design, so that the characters in the action show present the most perfect visual effects, and the refined production brings high-level drama performance. In the film, there are many big scenes of “real swords and guns, fists to flesh” confrontation. The atmosphere is constantly climaxing and tense arresting people, which can very well reflect the overall planning and scheduling ability of the main creative team.

The movie “Night Walk in Black Clothes” is a high-quality suspenseful action movie in ancient costumes. The plot is intertwined, the performance touches people’s hearts, and the fate of the characters is full of surprises and elusive. It is very exciting and exciting. Let us look forward to its launch together. On March 7, meet in the cinema!

