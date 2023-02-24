Home Entertainment The movie “Night Walk in Black Clothes” is set to be released on March 7, suspense in ancient costumes and “real kung fu” appears again – Xinhua English.news.cn
Entertainment

by admin
Co-produced by Shaanxi Xiangyun Tianxia Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Baorena Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., produced by Zhejiang Wangren Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., produced by Lu Ruxian, and directed by Xu Jie and Guo Zhenfeng. ” was officially finalized today, and released a finalized poster and finalized preview.

Powerful, real kung fu, full of sincerity

From script to casting, from photography to martial arts, all aspects of the film have been meticulously arranged and planned. Director Xu Jie, as an experienced director of action films, strives to polish the film into a high-quality audio-visual enjoyment. Therefore, whether it is Even if it is just the costumes of the actors in the play, the director personally participates in the design, so that the characters in the action show present the most perfect visual effects, and the refined production brings high-level drama performance. In the film, there are many big scenes of “real swords and guns, fists to flesh” confrontation. The atmosphere is constantly climaxing and tense arresting people, which can very well reflect the overall planning and scheduling ability of the main creative team.

The movie “Night Walk in Black Clothes” is a high-quality suspenseful action movie in ancient costumes. The plot is intertwined, the performance touches people’s hearts, and the fate of the characters is full of surprises and elusive. It is very exciting and exciting. Let us look forward to its launch together. On March 7, meet in the cinema!

