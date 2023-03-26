Original title: The movie “Not Ending” Taiyuan roadshow director Wang Jing and Zhang Songwen share behind-the-scenes stories

Chinanews.com, Taiyuan, March 26 (Reporter Hu Jian) ​​The movie “Not Ending” about an investigative reporter is being released nationwide. The film’s director Wang Jing and starring Zhang Songwen came to Taiyuan, Shanxi on the afternoon of the 25th to share with local audiences The behind-the-scenes stories of filming, many media practitioners also shared with the main creators the stories of journalists on and off the screen after the screening.

“Not Ending” focuses on the story of a reporter who is just entering the workplace and speaks for 100 million people. The film is based on real news events that happened in 2003. Director Wang Jing “learned” with many investigative reporters during the early preparations, trying to restore the most authentic media ecology.

Talking about why stories of discrimination are told from the perspective of a reporter, director Wang Jing said: “I think reporters are like my pair of eyes, carrying the appearance of a beautiful world I imagined. It’s the right angle for us to tell about the moment.”

“Reporters and directors are very similar, they are the recorders of the times. Many young people may not understand what happened more than 20 years ago. It is precisely because of reporters like those in the movie that society has progressed today. Therefore, This film is also a tribute to the past and present media practitioners.” Wang Jing said.

Huang Jiang played by Zhang Songwen in “Not Ending” impressed many audiences. The two details of eating biscuits and cigarette holder sticking to the mouth restore the sense of urgency and concentration of the profession of investigative reporter. Regarding the addition of performance details, Zhang Songwen said, “This is a detail that many men resonate with very much. I want to express the fact that Huang Jiang focused on writing and forgot to light a cigarette. I can’t express it in lines, so I will say it for a long time.” A little bit, let the cigarette holder and mouth skin stick together, thank you director for cutting this part in.”

When talking about what is the best state of an actor, Zhang Songwen was deeply touched after the fire of “Hurricane”. “The best state of an actor is to be able to perform as he wishes, not to be ignored by the crew because of his fame (not high), not to decide the choice of works based on the audience’s preferences, not to be immersed in a certain kind of praise, and to face it maturely. The failure after challenging the role by oneself does not stay in the comfort zone.”

“I really want to be like in the past, walking freely on the street and observing everyone around me. But now, everyone is observing me. I believe this situation will change soon. I am waiting This is the timing.” Zhang Songwen’s sincere answer is his perception of his identity change in recent months.

The movie “Not Ending” is starring Bai Ke, Miao Miao, Zhang Songwen, Song Yang is a special star, Wang Yiquan and Zhou Yemang are starring, Qin Hailu and Hu Tianyu are friendly stars, and Bai Hongbiao, Zhang Lei and Cheng Xiaoxia are friendly guest stars.