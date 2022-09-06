Source title: The movie “One Prison Ⅱ Doomed” was successfully completed, and the stars gathered to create a masterpiece of “Prison Break”

Recently, it was jointly produced by Guangzhou Guofan Film Co., Ltd., Fanyu Culture (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Hainan Aoyang Entertainment Media Co., Ltd. and Shengge Media (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., Sun Liji The directed film "One Prison II Doomed" was successfully completed. The film brought together Zhang Jicong, Zheng Haonan, Zhang Jiansheng, Huang Guangliang, Cai Hanyi, Lin Xue and other powerful actors. The Hong Kong flavor is full, and the stars gather to challenge the topic of "prison escape", which is bound to set off a different kind of prison storm! Escape from prison to recreate the prison storm, stars gather to reshape the portModeclassic The film mainly tells the story of Yu Yichen (played by Zhang Jicong) who was wrongfully imprisoned for the accidental death of a female secretary during a business trip. In the prison, not only have to deal with the prison tyrant Situ (played by Huang Guangliang), but also face the bullying of the murderous warden (played by Zheng Haonan), only prison guard Hu Hai (played by Zhang Jiansheng) reluctantly takes care of him. Life in prison has been like a year, and a deadly infectious disease has come quietly at this time. In the face of "natural and man-made disasters", Yu Yichen decided to use knowledge to change his fate and seek justice for his life. How will he escape from danger and win a chance for himself? The film is star-studded, and "Golden Sentence King" Zhang Jicong starred in the film's intellectual Yu Yichen. He also relied on the power of knowledge to survive in prison, and there must be more golden sentences born. Tough guy Zheng Haonan plays a warden with a twisted heart, who is frightened by evil. There is also Huang Guangliang, known as one of Hong Kong's "four villains", Cai Hanyi, who has both handsome and evil temperament, and Lin Xue, the "classic boss". It is worth mentioning that Zhang Jiansheng's role has been reversed. Brother Scar, who was previously portrayed, is fierce and fierce. In this film, Zhang Jiansheng turned over to be a "good man" prison guard. During the filming, he fell from the third floor, causing many broken fingers, but he still comforted him. The people around "Zhonghang can walk (and can run)", and desperately Saburo goes online again. The core of the story pays tribute to "knowledge redeems destiny" Rare transnational prison theme sees all kinds of human nature "One Prison II Doomed" is committed to differentiation, so it has carefully polished the script selection and prison settings. The starring's setting is no longer a bad guy escaping prison, but a good guy's road to self-evidence. This determines that the narrative of the film cannot be simple and rude, and it also tests the acting skills of the director, script and actors, and the narrative method will be more subtle and rigorous. With "knowledge redeeming destiny" as the core, the story will advance to a climax. Compared with the simple "fist to the flesh" impact of the same type of film, the film focuses more on the audience's "cranial crit", which can be called a new subversion of the prison escape theme. In addition, the new cross-border prison background setting creates an alternative "prison escape" for the audience. In the past, the strict institutionalization and unity of the prison escape theme were only the deprivation of prisoners' rights and the imprisonment of freedom. But the film is a challenge to the limit of human nature and living space, and the exploitation under the heavy pressure of the prison has escalated again. Prisoners are no longer human, but "disposable tools", working in extremely harsh environments and surviving in cramped spaces. Prisoners of different skin colors and races in transnational prisons, ragged "non-standard" prison uniforms, surviving in a chaotic order, without rules, without seeing the light of day. It is difficult for the protagonist to survive in this environment, so how can we talk about sticking to human nature? What about escaping? It is reported that during the shooting, under the control of the director's excellence, the whole group of actors learned to call "ka" by themselves. Actors actively explore more possibilities related to the plot with the director in order to try many different ways to shape the characters. The entire crew worked hard to present the best film possible. In addition, there are more big scenes that have not been exposed. I believe that with the strength of the stars, "One Prison II Doomed" will surely become another hit of the "Prison Break Series". Looking forward to seeing the movie with the audience soon!

The film mainly tells the story of Yu Yichen (played by Zhang Jicong) who was wrongfully imprisoned for the accidental death of a female secretary during a business trip. In the prison, not only have to deal with the prison tyrant Situ (played by Huang Guangliang), but also face the bullying of the murderous warden (played by Zheng Haonan), only prison guard Hu Hai (played by Zhang Jiansheng) reluctantly takes care of him. Life in prison has been like a year, and a deadly infectious disease has come quietly at this time. In the face of “natural and man-made disasters”, Yu Yichen decided to use knowledge to change his fate and seek justice for his life. How will he escape from danger and win a chance for himself?

The film is star-studded, and “Golden Sentence King” Zhang Jicong starred in the film’s intellectual Yu Yichen. He also relied on the power of knowledge to survive in prison, and there must be more golden sentences born. Tough guy Zheng Haonan plays a warden with a twisted heart, who is frightened by evil. There is also Huang Guangliang, known as one of Hong Kong’s “four villains”, Cai Hanyi, who has both handsome and evil temperament, and Lin Xue, the “classic boss”. It is worth mentioning that Zhang Jiansheng’s role has been reversed. Brother Scar, who was previously portrayed, is fierce and fierce. In this film, Zhang Jiansheng turned over to be a “good man” prison guard. During the filming, he fell from the third floor, causing many broken fingers, but he still comforted him. The people around “Zhonghang can walk (and can run)”, and desperately Saburo goes online again.

The core of the story pays tribute to “knowledge redeems destiny” Rare transnational prison theme sees all kinds of human nature

“One Prison II Doomed” is committed to differentiation, so it has carefully polished the script selection and prison settings. The starring’s setting is no longer a bad guy escaping prison, but a good guy’s road to self-evidence. This determines that the narrative of the film cannot be simple and rude, and it also tests the acting skills of the director, script and actors, and the narrative method will be more subtle and rigorous. With “knowledge redeeming destiny” as the core, the story will advance to a climax. Compared with the simple “fist to the flesh” impact of the same type of film, the film focuses more on the audience’s “cranial crit”, which can be called a new subversion of the prison escape theme.

In addition, the new cross-border prison background setting creates an alternative “prison escape” for the audience. In the past, the strict institutionalization and unity of the prison escape theme were only the deprivation of prisoners’ rights and the imprisonment of freedom. But the film is a challenge to the limit of human nature and living space, and the exploitation under the heavy pressure of prison has escalated again. Prisoners are no longer human, but “disposable tools”, working in extremely harsh environments and surviving in cramped spaces. Prisoners of different skin colors and races in transnational prisons, ragged “non-standard” prison uniforms, survival in chaotic order, there are no rules and no daylight. It is difficult for the protagonist to survive in this environment, so how can we talk about sticking to human nature? What about escaping?

It is reported that during the shooting, under the control of the director’s excellence, the whole group of actors learned to call “ka” by themselves. Actors actively explore more possibilities related to the plot with the director in order to try many different ways to shape the characters. The entire crew worked hard to present the best film possible. In addition, there are more big scenes that have not been exposed. I believe that with the strength of the stars, “One Prison II Doomed” will surely become another hit of the “Prison Break Series”. Looking forward to seeing the movie with the audience soon!