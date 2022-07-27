Source title: The movie “Please Don’t Believe Her” is scheduled to be released on September 9, and the comedy will be cured by true love

Directed by Yang Yuanhan, starring Zhang Ruonan, Wu Yuhan, Wu Yanshu, Du Xiaoyu, Wang Chengsi, Wang Yao, and Bu Guanjin, and starring Ma Li, Wei Xiang, and Chang Yuan, the comedy love movie "Please Don't Trust Her" announced that it will be released on September 9. The film released finalized posters and previews, and the accidental encounter of the happy friends collided with a series of funny and funny stories. With easy-to-decompress jokes, novel and interesting characters, and a gold-medal comedy lineup, a unique comedy love movie was presented to the audience. Zhang Ruonan's first comedy movie In the latest announcement of the final release, the seemingly beautiful and cheerful Bai Na (played by Zhang Ruonan) is actually a "female liar" who is good at lying. She is accidentally entangled with Fang Yaodong (played by Wu Yuhan), a small town young man with a naive head. , and then came to Fang Yaodong's house by accident and was misunderstood as his daughter-in-law. Facing the torture of his family, Fang Yaodong couldn't argue, and insisted that Bai Na was a liar. His series of denials also aroused Bai Na's desire to win or lose. After her drama addiction broke out, she won the trust of Fang's family with her superb acting skills. Fang Yaodong Not to be outdone, he threatened to expose her lies. What kind of jokes will this pair of happy enemies make? What is the identity of the "daughter-in-law" who came unexpectedly? How will this farce end? The success or failure of the "scam", the truth of coincidence and misunderstanding, and the result of the love of each other, all kinds of endings can't help but arouse curiosity. The movie "Please Don't Believe Her" is Zhang Ruonan's first comedy film. In the film, she changed her image of the fresh goddess of her first love and played Bai Na, a "female liar" who is always addicted to drama. Bai Na's quirky and articulate character adds a lot of laughs to the film. She seems to have endless ghost ideas. She "deceived" everyone by herself. Such an interesting and novel character design also makes many audiences look forward to chapter Ruonan's unique interpretation. Wu Yuhan turned into "Tie Hanhan" and Zhang Ruonan to form a happy enemy group. There were repeated misunderstandings and frictions between the two, and the "enemy love" full of laughter was expected. The gold-medal comedy lineup gathers strength to perform surprise laughs In addition to the male and female protagonists, the film also gathers many actors who are well-known to the audience. The strength of Wu Yanshu, the old drama bone, adds a strong family atmosphere to the film. The grandma she plays is full of childlike innocence, and her words are full of cuteness and liveliness. , which can be described as a powerful interpretation of "contrasting cuteness". The help of veteran comedians Du Xiaoyu and Wang Chengsi made the comedy effect directly full. One is a simple and honest uncle who is full of cold humor, and the other is an uncle who is full of justice and justice. ". Coupled with the caring aunt played by Wang Yao and the clever sister played by Bu Guanjin, this happy family seems to be happy to the end. And what special identities will Ma Li, Wei Xiang, and Chang Yuan, who are much loved by the audience, appear in the film? What new jokes will collide between them? This hilarious show is looking forward to starting on time for you! The comedy love movie "Please Don't Believe Her" is produced by Dadi Times Culture Communication (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhongming Vision Film Industry (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tianmu Xingying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhenjiang Produced by Jijian Culture Media Co., Ltd., Yingju Tianxia Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Xiamen Jinyi Media Co., Ltd., they will be launched in national cinemas on September 9. Come and laugh and decompress together, and have a happy Mid-Autumn Festival!

Zhang Ruonan’s first comedy movie

In the latest announcement of the final release, the seemingly beautiful and cheerful Bai Na (played by Zhang Ruonan) is actually a “female liar” who is good at lying. She is accidentally entangled with Fang Yaodong (played by Wu Yuhan), a small town young man with a naive head. , and then came to Fang Yaodong’s house by accident and was misunderstood as his daughter-in-law. Facing the torture of his family, Fang Yaodong couldn’t argue, and insisted that Bai Na was a liar. His series of denials also aroused Bai Na’s desire to win or lose. After her drama addiction broke out, she won the trust of Fang’s family with her superb acting skills. Fang Yaodong Not to be outdone, he threatened to expose her lies. What kind of jokes will this pair of happy enemies make? What is the identity of the “daughter-in-law” who came unexpectedly? How will this farce end? The success or failure of the “scam”, the truth of coincidence and misunderstanding, and the result of the love of each other, all kinds of endings can’t help but arouse curiosity.

The movie “Please Don’t Believe Her” is Zhang Ruonan’s first comedy film. In the film, she changed her image of the fresh goddess of her first love and played Bai Na, a “female liar” who is always addicted to drama. Bai Na’s quirky and articulate character adds a lot of laughs to the film. She seems to have endless ghost ideas. She “deceived” everyone by herself. Such an interesting and novel character design also makes many audiences look forward to chapter Ruonan’s unique interpretation. Wu Yuhan turned into “Tie Hanhan” and Zhang Ruonan to form a happy enemy group. There were repeated misunderstandings and frictions between the two, and the “enemy love” full of laughter was expected.

The gold-medal comedy lineup gathers strength to perform surprise laughs

In addition to the male and female protagonists, the film also gathers many actors who are well-known to the audience. The strength of Wu Yanshu, a veteran actor, adds a strong family atmosphere to the film. The grandma she plays is full of childlike innocence, and her words are full of cuteness and liveliness. , can be described as a powerful interpretation of “contrast cute”. The help of veteran comedians Du Xiaoyu and Wang Chengsi even made the comedy effect directly full. One is the honest and down-to-earth uncle who is full of cold humor, and the other is the uncle who is the second major but full of justice. “. Coupled with the caring aunt played by Wang Yao and the clever sister played by Bu Guanjin, this happy family seems to be happy to the end. And what special identities will Ma Li, Wei Xiang, and Chang Yuan, who are much loved by the audience, appear in the film? What new jokes will collide between them? This hilarious show is looking forward to starting on time for you!

The comedy love movie “Please Don’t Believe Her” is produced by Dadi Times Culture Communication (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhongming Vision Film Industry (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tianmu Xingying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhenjiang Produced by Jijian Culture Media Co., Ltd., Yingju Tianxia Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Xiamen Jinyi Media Co., Ltd., they will be launched in national cinemas on September 9. Come and laugh and decompress together, and have a happy Mid-Autumn Festival!