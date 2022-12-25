The movie “Predecessor 4: Early Marriage” was launched, starring Han Geng, Zheng Kai, Yu Wenwen, etc.

Beijing News On December 25, the new “Predecessor” series of films “Predecessor 4: Early Marriage” was officially launched. The film will continue to be directed by Tian Hanyu, and the leading actors of “Predecessor 3: Goodbye Ex” Han Geng, Zheng Kai, Yu Wenwen, and Zeng Mengxue will return to star, and there will be new characters appearing. The new work will focus on the love exploration and life thinking of contemporary urban men and women, and is expected to be released in 2023.

The movie “Predecessor 3” was released on December 29, 2017, earning a box office of 1.941 billion yuan. The film’s episode “Decent” composed and sung by Yu Wenwen also became popular in the streets and alleys.

