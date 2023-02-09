Source title: The movie “Pursuit” is launched today. The women’s SWAT team fights against the gangsters to start a game of life and death

Today, directed by directors Lu Yunfei and Fan Daming, starring actors Li Mengmeng, Yan Jiaying, Yu Sichu, Pan Yanfei, Diana, Chen Ming, Wang Guanqi, Wei Qiang, Li Zhuomei, etc., Zhou Huilin and Li Zixiong specially starred in the movie "Chasing" officially Launched on iQiyi. Gao Ran, a female special police officer, goes out to hunt down the desperate gangsters, starting a game of life and death. Hand in hand to fight against the desperate thugs, the female special police, the hot-blooded hurricane, and the justice The film mainly tells about the special police captain Yu Shaonan (played by Li Mengmeng) leading team members Sun Miaomiao (played by Yan Jiaying), Guo Zicong (played by Pan Yanfei), Cai Xiaobu (played by Diana), Li Dongdong (played by Yu Sichu), and Xuanhemen (played by Yu Sichu). The criminal gang headed by Chen Ming) started a life-and-death struggle. In the movie, the arrogant and evil masked gangster is used by the foreign force Director Kim (played by Li Zixiong) to cause vicious cases many times. In order to get rid of this force, the women's special police team took the initiative to hunt down with all their strength. It was a thrilling confrontation between police and robbers. It's about to start. In addition, the film starts from the perspective of a female special police officer, and conveys the charm of a heroic special police officer through vivid group portraits of female police officers such as Yu Shaonan. On the one hand, the policewomen in the film are heroines who are brave and fearless to protect justice, and on the other hand, they are ordinary people who are full of foodies and named the team "Spicy Little Policewoman", who were taken away by bandits for their comrades and fell into the whirlpool of self-blame. "Pursuit" combines the characters' occupations and personalities to present to the audience different images of special police officers, making each character full of emotion and personality charm, which resonates with the audience.

The film mainly tells about the special police captain Yu Shaonan (played by Li Mengmeng) leading team members Sun Miaomiao (played by Yan Jiaying), Guo Zicong (played by Pan Yanfei), Cai Xiaobu (played by Diana), Li Dongdong (played by Yu Sichu), and Xuanhemen (played by Yu Sichu). The story of a life-and-death struggle between a criminal gang headed by Chen Ming. In the movie, the arrogant and evil masked gangster is used by the foreign force Director Kim (played by Li Zixiong) to cause vicious cases many times. In order to get rid of this force, the women’s special police team took the initiative to hunt down with all their strength. It was a thrilling confrontation between police and robbers. It’s about to start.

In addition, the film starts from the perspective of a female special police officer, and conveys the charm of a heroic special police officer through vivid group portraits of female police officers such as Yu Shaonan. On the one hand, the policewomen in the film are heroines who are brave and fearless to protect justice, and on the other hand, they are ordinary people who are full of foodies and named the team “Spicy Little Policewoman”, who were taken away by bandits for their comrades and fell into the whirlpool of self-blame. “Pursuit” combines the characters’ occupations and personalities to present to the audience different images of special police officers, making each character full of emotion and personality charm, which resonates with the audience.

In the movie “Pursuit”, the returned overseas Chinese were kidnapped by the evil forces to become flesh bombs, and the women’s special police team fought against the criminal boss Xuan Hemen to rescue the hostages. When the capture is about to be successful, the companion accidentally falls into the enemy’s trap and is accidentally arrested. The battle between the two sides has gradually become fierce. Facing the desperate situation of tense confrontation, how will the female special police officers rely on their excellent skills and tenacious courage to break through the encirclement and turn the situation around?

It is worth mentioning that in the film, there are not only female special police high-energy sniping gangsters, fist-to-body confrontation, but also high-speed drag racing gun battles, chasing tug-of-war in unfinished buildings, thrilling human bomb crisis and other scenes, which can be called “movements”. show.” The extreme action scenes and heart-pounding explosive elements bring the audience a wonderful visual feast.

The movie “Pursuit” is produced by Nanjing Huiying Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Jingcai Interactive Entertainment (Hainan) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Hunan Jialong Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Blue Whale Film and Television (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. Nanjing Huishenghuaying Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Hainan Yuxia Hefeng Culture Media Co., Ltd., Xuchang Dingxin Mining Technology Co., Ltd., Anhui Wuhao Information Technology Co., Ltd., Anhui Gongtuan Holding Group Co., Ltd., Shishuoxinyu Film Co., Ltd., Hunan Yinghao Jointly produced by Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Wuhan Shimen Tengda Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Juyi Jinsheng Network Information Technology Co., Ltd., Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd. exclusively announces and distributes it.

The movie “Pursuit” is launched today, come to iQIYI to watch the sassy female special police officers hunt down desperate thugs, and passionately interpret the heroic, tenacious and sacrifice-free special police demeanor.