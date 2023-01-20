Source title: The movie “God of Wealth 4” is scheduled to be released on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year. Comedians from all walks of life gather to celebrate the New Year with laughter

The hilarious Lunar New Year film "The God of Wealth 4" is scheduled to be released on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year today, and it will be broadcast on both Tencent Video and iQiyi platforms. The film is produced by Yin Fei and Yin Fangrong, co-produced by Gao Han, Wu Dongyi, Jian Han, Hou Zhiwei, Hou Yulin, etc., Yin Fei is also the producer, directed by Tang Tao, comedian Xiu Rui, Sun Yue, Du Xiaoyu , Yin Fei, Zhang Shuangli, Sun Zizhao, Lao Si, Wang Yimeng starring, Bu Yu, Taiwei, Ximu and other friendly stars. Watch the hilarious Chinese New Year movie "God of Wealth 4", meet the God of Wealth in 2023, and welcome good luck! The sad boy accidentally met the God of Wealth and became rich overnight. The comedy group shared the stage with hilarious laughter and performed Northeast-style humor. The film mainly tells the story of Wang Jiacheng (played by Xiu Rui), a poor boy who was unemployed and returned home again. After getting drunk in the middle of the night, he cursed at the statue of the God of Wealth. Unexpectedly, the God of Wealth (played by Sun Yue) actually appeared. Waking up from his sleep, Wang Jiacheng looked at the "golden radiant" God of Wealth in front of him with a look of astonishment, and then the God of Wealth showed his powers and brought him to the heaven. The sad boy who won the "Book of the God of Wealth" started his fantasy life of getting rich. Just stand on the side of the street and you will be given ten thousand taels of gold. There are opportunities to make a fortune everywhere, and life is so exciting. The God of Wealth in the film is played by cross talk actor Sun Yue, with a simple and honest smile and the "super power" of turning stones into gold, which doubles his popularity. When Xiu Rui played the role of Wang Jiacheng, he chose to play the role of Wang Jiacheng in a dramatic way, accurately grasping the two states of being decadent and irritable when people are poor, and chic after being rich. Du Xiaoyu, who plays Wang Jiacheng's father, is like a "nagging "Ghost", the stage play's solid line skills are fully demonstrated, and the star of Wenqu is played by Zhang Shuangli, an old drama player. He always has a mysterious smile, and he is undoubtedly sure to win the next year's blessing for the students' gold list titles. In addition, there are Erlang God played by Sun Yue's apprentice Sun Zizhao, the child queen Yimeng under the God of Wealth, Lao Si, Bu Yu, Taiwei, Ximu and other comedy creators who crazily make you laugh. The fairy group formed by them, eat melons, play tricks and bicker every day, and keep you happy! The old son who gnawed on the road to riches frequently died and laughed frequently to convey the core of the heart In the film, Wang Jiacheng has experienced ups and downs in his life in a short period of time. One second he was looked down upon by his company colleagues and kicked out of the house, and the next he hit the big luck and became the "God of Wealth". Wang Jiacheng, who has the ability to turn stones into gold, first helped his lover's star dream, and later helped his brother get rich and become the big boss of a listed company. Everything went smoothly and made a lot of money. But all of this was destroyed in a weird way, and Wang Jiacheng fell from the clouds to the bottom of the valley and became a pauper in seconds. Is this a fairy joke? Or is there another mystery? In the film, there are frequent hot stalks and intensive laughs, which add to the fun of the film. Such as: the God of Wealth touching fish to watch cross talk, paying tribute to Zhou Xing's famous scenes, etc. At the same time, the emotional story and plot setting are also ingenious and wonderful. In particular, the clips of Wang Jiacheng's several contests with his father made the audience laugh and at the same time interpreted the emotional model between father and son, from misunderstanding to understanding, from contempt to attention, from indifference to caring. In the story about money, it turns out that love is more golden, and family affection and humanity become more shining. Produced by Beijing Xinyou Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanwei Film Co., Ltd., Anhui Xinzhuo Film and Television Culture Partnership, and Narwhal (Hainan) Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. Like (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Xinyou Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. jointly announced the release. On the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, log in to Tencent Video and iQiyi, click on "Runaway God of Wealth 4" and join Sun Yue and Xiu Rui to meet the God of Wealth for good luck and welcome the new year with laughter!

The sad boy accidentally met the God of Wealth and became rich overnight. The comedy group shared the stage with hilarious laughter and performed Northeast-style humor.

The film mainly tells the story of Wang Jiacheng (played by Xiu Rui), a poor boy who was unemployed and returned home again. After getting drunk in the middle of the night, he cursed at the statue of the God of Wealth. Unexpectedly, the God of Wealth (played by Sun Yue) actually appeared. Waking up from his sleep, Wang Jiacheng looked at the “golden radiant” God of Wealth in front of him with a look of astonishment, and then the God of Wealth showed his powers and brought him to the heaven. The sad boy who won the “Book of the God of Wealth” started his fantasy life of getting rich. Just stand on the side of the street and you will be given ten thousand taels of gold. There are opportunities to make a fortune everywhere, and life is so exciting.

The God of Wealth in the film is played by cross talk actor Sun Yue, with a simple and honest smile and the “super power” of turning stones into gold, which doubles his popularity. When Xiu Rui played the role of Wang Jiacheng, he chose to play the role of Wang Jiacheng in a dramatic way, accurately judging the two states of being decadent and irritable when people are poor, and chic after being rich. Du Xiaoyu, who plays Wang Jiacheng’s father, is like a “nagging “Ghost”, the stage play’s solid line skills are fully demonstrated, and the star of Wenqu is played by Zhang Shuangli, an old drama player. He always has a mysterious smile, and he is undoubtedly sure to win the next year’s blessing for the students’ gold list titles. In addition, there are Erlang God played by Sun Yue’s apprentice Sun Zizhao in the Heavenly Court, the child queen Yimeng under the seat of the God of Wealth, and the fourth child, Bu Yu, Taiwei, Ximu and other comedy creators who crazily make you laugh. The fairy group formed by them, eat melons, play tricks and bicker every day, and keep you happy!

The old son who gnawed on the road to riches frequently died and laughed frequently to convey the core of the heart

In the film, Wang Jiacheng has experienced ups and downs in his life in a short period of time. One second he was looked down upon by his company colleagues and kicked out of the house, and the next he hit the big luck and became the “God of Wealth”. Wang Jiacheng, who has the ability to turn stones into gold, first helped his lover’s star dream, and later helped his brother get rich and become the big boss of a listed company. Everything went smoothly and made a lot of money. But all of this was destroyed in a weird way, and Wang Jiacheng fell from the clouds to the bottom of the valley and became a pauper in seconds. Is this a fairy joke? Or is there another mystery?

In the film, there are frequent hot stalks and intensive laughs, which add to the fun of the film. Such as: the God of Wealth touching fish to watch cross talk, paying tribute to Zhou Xing’s famous scenes, etc. At the same time, the emotional story and plot setting are also ingenious and wonderful. In particular, the clips of Wang Jiacheng’s several contests with his father made the audience laugh and at the same time interpreted the emotional model between father and son, from misunderstanding to understanding, from contempt to attention, from indifference to caring. In the story about money, it turns out that love is more golden, and family affection and humanity become more shining.

Produced by Beijing Xinyou Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shanwei Film Co., Ltd., Anhui Xinzhuo Film and Television Culture Partnership, and Narwhal (Hainan) Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. Like (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Xinyou Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. jointly announced the release.

On the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, log in to Tencent Video and iQiyi, click on “Runaway God of Wealth 4” and join Sun Yue and Xiu Rui to meet the God of Wealth for good luck and welcome the new year with laughter!