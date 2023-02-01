Source title: The movie “Sorrow That Cannot Shed Tears” reveals that “meeting is heartbeat” teaser for Valentine’s Day date romantic first choice

Directed by Tang Jiahui, starring He Landou and Cai Fanxi, special starring Wang Yaoqing and Xu Guanghan, and friendly starring Zuo Xiaoqing and Ke Shuqin, the movie “Sorrow That Cannot Weep” will be released nationwide on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The film revolves around Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong’s acquaintance, acquaintance, and love entanglement. It tells a heart-warming love story. The pre-sale is now open, and it will bring you the most unforgettable and touching moments on Valentine’s Day. love. “Encounter is heartbeat” version trailer romance strikes from the joy of youth to the only one in the rest of my life In the preview of the “Encounter is Heartbeat” version released this time, Zhao Xinhui (played by He Landou) received a tape from Lin Hancong (played by Cai Fanxi), and Lin Hancong’s message told the audience about this story. The two met when they were green and young, and started a “once in a lifetime heartbeat” long-distance love race. This pair of childhood sweethearts and their first loves experienced long-distance longing and inevitable quarrels during their long long-distance relationship. They also met Chen Xiaoming (played by Xu Guanghan), the senior who confessed his love to Zhao Xinhui. What they dare not say in person, the distance they have to travel hard, the hesitation to do everything… Layers of obstacles lie between the two. How will they cross the mountains and seas and fulfill the promise of “from youth to the rest of their lives”? Does the affectionate embrace of the couple played by Wang Yaoqing and Zuo Xiaoqing indicate that this touching love will usher in a sweet ending? In the preview, the lines of Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong vividly convey the feelings of long-distance couples. “Where were you when I needed you the most?” “What if one day you lose me?” “What kind of ending should our story have?” Words, or doubts about future gains and losses, behind them are the shadows of love. As for the ending of the story, can it be as Zhao Xinhui said, “There are a little tears, a little joke, and finally a romantic encounter as the beginning”, all of this will have to wait until Valentine’s Day to reveal the answer for everyone in the cinema. Movie pre-sale is now open Warm plot with a gold medal lineup presents the first choice for Valentine’s Day dating In the stills released simultaneously in the film, it also reveals to the audience the various concerns of each character in the vortex of love. “Some people are beautiful just to meet them”, “You can’t hide the eyes of someone who likes someone”, “We are connected by cable and will never be broken for a lifetime”, all show their sweet promises in this journey of love And moments of happiness. “If we weren’t so far away, how good it would be”, revealed Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong’s helplessness in the face of long-distance lovers, and also expressed the aspirations of many long-distance couples. The small thoughts and small romances in love are clearly revealed, the sweet plot and the resonant lines complement each other, and it will definitely give the audience who come to watch the movie on Valentine’s Day a sweet and unforgettable movie-watching experience. See also When the custom-built becomes a jewel to wear The film’s lineup also brings multiple guarantees to the quality of the film. Director Tang Jiahui has starred in the movie “Indulgence in the World” and worked behind the scenes of many movies. He has rich experience in acting and story creation. This time he directed a feature film for the first time, and his beautiful and fresh style also caught the audience’s eyes. He Landou has created a pure and warm image with films such as “The Best of Us” and “Secret Love·Orange in Huainan”, which is deeply loved by the audience. Cai Fanxi is also in “Report Teacher! He has contributed outstanding acting skills in films such as “Weird Monster” and “Infatuated Man”, and has received numerous praises. Wang Yaoqing’s gentle, mature and reliable image in many film and television dramas such as “The Next Stop Is Happiness” is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. The role played in the movie this time also makes everyone look forward to it. Xu Guanghan has won countless fans in “Want to See You” and other works, leaving a deep impression on the audience. The role in this film is also very eye-catching and highly anticipated. The movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” is produced by Asia Pacific National Film (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., China Film Creative (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Asia Pacific National Film (Chongqing) Culture Co., Ltd. Produced by Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Chaole Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sanyang Culture Group Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen New Art City Film Co., Ltd. Asia-Pacific National Film (Suzhou) Film Co., Ltd., Asia-Pacific China Film (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., Foshan Hongdong Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Xinyi Investment Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Han It is jointly produced by Yaying Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Beijing Boshizhonghe Culture Communication Co., Ltd. The pre-sale of the film is now open. On Valentine’s Day, we will meet with the audience sweetly and spend the rest of our romantic life together. See also Son Ye-jin's first photo after marriage: chatting with friends and looking at Hyun Bin with affectionate eyes jqknews

Directed by Tang Jiahui, starring He Landou and Cai Fanxi, special starring Wang Yaoqing and Xu Guanghan, and friendly starring Zuo Xiaoqing and Ke Shuqin, the movie “Sorrow That Cannot Weep” will be released nationwide on Valentine’s Day on February 14. The film revolves around Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong’s acquaintance, acquaintance, and love entanglement. It tells a heart-warming love story. The pre-sale is now open, and it will bring you the most unforgettable and touching moments on Valentine’s Day. love.

“Encounter is heartbeat” version trailer romance strikes from the joy of youth to the only one in the rest of my life

In the preview of the “Encounter is Heartbeat” version released this time, Zhao Xinhui (played by He Landou) received a tape from Lin Hancong (played by Cai Fanxi), and Lin Hancong’s message told the audience about this story. The two met when they were green and young, and started a “once in a lifetime heartbeat” long-distance love race. This pair of childhood sweethearts and their first loves experienced long-distance longing and inevitable quarrels during their long long-distance relationship. They also met Chen Xiaoming (played by Xu Guanghan), the senior who confessed his love to Zhao Xinhui. What they dare not say in person, the distance they have to travel hard, the hesitation to do everything… Layers of obstacles lie between the two. How will they cross the mountains and seas and fulfill the promise of “from youth to the rest of their lives”? Does the affectionate embrace of the couple played by Wang Yaoqing and Zuo Xiaoqing indicate that this touching love will usher in a sweet ending?

In the preview, the lines of Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong vividly convey the feelings of long-distance couples. “Where were you when I needed you the most?” “What if one day you lose me?” “What kind of ending should our story have?” Words, or doubts about future gains and losses, behind them are the shadows of love. As for the ending of the story, can it be as Zhao Xinhui said, “There are a little tears, a little joke, and finally a romantic encounter as the beginning”, all of this will have to wait until Valentine’s Day to reveal the answer for everyone in the cinema.

Movie pre-sale is now open Warm plot with a gold medal lineup presents the first choice for Valentine’s Day dating

In the stills released simultaneously in the film, it also reveals to the audience the various concerns of each character in the vortex of love. “Some people are beautiful just to meet them”, “You can’t hide the eyes of someone who likes someone”, “We are connected by cable and will never be broken for a lifetime”, all show their sweet promises in this journey of love And moments of happiness. “If we weren’t so far away, how good it would be”, revealed Zhao Xinhui and Lin Hancong’s helplessness in the face of long-distance lovers, and also expressed the aspirations of many long-distance couples. The small thoughts and small romances in love are clearly revealed, the sweet plot and the resonant lines complement each other, and it will definitely give the audience who come to watch the movie on Valentine’s Day a sweet and unforgettable movie-watching experience.

The film’s lineup also brings multiple guarantees to the quality of the film. Director Tang Jiahui has starred in the movie “Indulgence in the World” and worked behind the scenes of many movies. He has rich experience in acting and story creation. This time he directed a feature film for the first time, and his beautiful and fresh style also caught the audience’s eyes. He Landou has created a pure and warm image with films such as “The Best of Us” and “Secret Love·Orange in Huainan”, which is deeply loved by the audience. Cai Fanxi is also in “Report Teacher! He has contributed outstanding acting skills in films such as “Weird Monster” and “Infatuated Man”, and has received numerous praises. Wang Yaoqing’s gentle, mature and reliable image in many film and television dramas such as “The Next Stop Is Happiness” is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. The role played in the movie this time also makes everyone look forward to it. Xu Guanghan has won countless fans in “Want to See You” and other works, leaving a deep impression on the audience. The role in this film is also very eye-catching and highly anticipated.

The movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” is produced by Asia Pacific National Film (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., China Film Creative (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Asia Pacific National Film (Chongqing) Culture Co., Ltd. Produced by Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Chaole Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sanyang Culture Group Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen New Art City Film Co., Ltd. Asia-Pacific National Film (Suzhou) Film Co., Ltd., Asia-Pacific China Film (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., Foshan Hongdong Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Xinyi Investment Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Han It is jointly produced by Yaying Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Beijing Boshizhonghe Culture Communication Co., Ltd. The pre-sale of the film is now open. On Valentine’s Day, we will meet with the audience sweetly and spend the rest of our romantic life together.