The movie “Say Goodbye” reveals that Zhang Zifeng braved the rain to save stray dogs-International Online

On June 2, the trailer for the movie “Say Goodbye” was released. The girl played by Zhang Zifeng, Xiaoman, braved the rain to rescue a stray puppy. From confrontation to temptation to two-way rush, the short 20-second clip made many viewers call poke Heart. The film is produced and written by Xue Xiaolu, directed by the new director Dong Hongjie, starring Zhang Zifeng and Wang Jingchun, and Tata is a special star. ), it uses its own unique way to let Xiaoman learn to say the “goodbye” that was once difficult to say.

The trailer for the theater version released this time is a clip of the girl played by Zhang Zifeng, Xiaoman, who saves the dog in the rain. Facing the girl’s friendly invitation to stretch out her hand, the stray puppy in the cement pipe changed from the initial panic dodge to tentative small steps forward. Then when they heard “Mom’s Nest”, they stared at each other pitifully and cutely for a moment. The natural transition of the three emotions made many viewers sigh “dogs are too good at acting” and “hearts are so cute”. And Xiaoman, who also lost her mother, successfully disarmed the other party because of the puppy’s love for her mother in the process of rescuing the dog. Under the interweaving of rain and warm light, two equally lonely and fragile lives met for the first time. Healing each other, people can’t help but look forward to what kind of warm story the girl and the puppy will have next.

As the producer and screenwriter of the film, Xue Xiaolu was recently awarded as an outstanding director by the 19th Huabiao Awards, and the heroine Zhang Zifeng also won the Outstanding Actress Award. The director who is good at emotional themes and the actors with great empathy have teamed up, so that the audience is not surprised. In this trailer, the details of mutual warmth between pets are so delicately and naturally portrayed. It is warm and healing inside the play, and it is even more enjoyable outside the play. Wang Jingchun, who played the father in the official announcement lineup before, shouted to his “daughter” Zhang Zifeng from the Internet after the trailer was released: “Girl, don’t go home at night, it turned out to be picking up dogs!” The audience has strong expectations for the first father-daughter combination, and looks forward to an early date.

