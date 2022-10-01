China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn See you soon! The movie version of the hit TV series “The Crap League” has officially started, created by Peacock Streaming Media, and the film has been pre-ordered, and “six seasons and a movie” is finally expected to come true.

It is currently known that the series creator Dan Harmon will serve as the screenwriter and executive producer of the film version, “Jeff” Joel McHale, “Abti” Danny Pudi, “Anne” Alison Boo Lee, “Britta” Gillian Jacobs, “Craig” Jim Rush, “Ben” Ken Cheng and other original stars also return, while “Troy” Donald Glover, “Snow” Whether Leigh” Yvette Nicole Brown and “Pierce” Chevy Chase will make an appearance in the film has yet to be determined.

In fact, as early as the beginning of August, “Annie” Alison Brie revealed on the UnWrapped podcast that the long-legendary movie of “The Crap League” is really in progress.

Bree said at the time: “I said this: there’s movement, there’s talk, there’s something — the wheels are turning! There’s some serious talk going on, whether it’s actually a movie or not — I wish I could, but the mere fact that it’s ‘actually being talked about’ is by far the biggest improvement we’ve made on this.”

The “Waste League” series was launched in 2009 and aired for six seasons until 2015, with a total of 110 episodes. The show is set in a community college in the town of Greendale, Colorado. It tells an anecdote about the study life between lawyer Jeff Wenger and his study group members, who was forced to remake his academic qualifications because of fraudulent education.