Recently, the movie "Smile as You Kill" held a red carpet ceremony in New York. Attending the red carpet ceremony were: Mr. Jonas Hu, CEO of China Young Investor Sansuo Media, the director and screenwriter of the film Michael Sarrow, and the famous actor Michael Teh. Mr. Jonas Hu, CEO of Shansuo Media (pictured right) and director and screenwriter Michael Sarrow (pictured left) Festival Edition Poster In terms of the main creation of the film, the film is directed and written by Michael Sarrow, with well-known actors Rey Goyos, Michael Teh, Jennifer Predig Prediger) and others. It is reported that the film will be shot for three months in Los Angeles and Seattle. The film adopts a unique storyline, with tight plot and repeated suspense, creating a tense and thrilling atmosphere. valuable. Can the advertising director succeed in his escape attempt? What happens when a gunshot gets the neighbor's attention? How did it end? The answers are all in this film "Smile as You Kill" with sharp plot, fast pace, suspense and confusing ending. Mr. Jonas Hu, CEO of Shansuo Media (pictured right) and director and screenwriter Michael Sarrow (pictured left) It is understood that Mr. Jonas Hu, the founder and CEO of Shanshuo International Group, the producer of the film, is a well-known young Chinese entrepreneur, film investor, producer, and fund manager. His investment works have won high returns and many film festival awards around the world, including: "Taken" series, "Get Out", "Black Klansmen", "The Farm and the Belle", etc. . Mr. Jonas Hu, founder and CEO of Sansuo International Group Mr. Nan Guang (James Nan), President of Shansuo Media China, is a senior producer, director, film and television drama planner and producer, senior screenwriter, director of the Beijing Confucian Culture Promotion Association, art consultant of the Chinese Culture Promotion Association, and a former member of the Central People's A senior radio reporter, a well-known program host, mainly involved in film and television works: the film "Zodiac", "The Great Master", "The Inn of Fortune", "Journey to the West: Conquering the Demons", "Fate is a Game", "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon", "The First Seven "Psycho", "Police Story 2013", TV series "Youth Chess", "Cloud Ridge", "Poseidon" and many other film and television dramas (sets), with multiple identities such as planner, producer, publisher, producer, etc. . The movie "Smile as You Kill" may be a very anticipated suspense thriller movie, please look forward to its release next summer.

