The movie “Street Boys” was released and Huang Miyi played the heroine of the rivers and lakes across ages-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The movie “Street Boys” was released and Huang Miyi played the heroine of the rivers and lakes across ages

The movie “Street Baby” was released nationwide on June 16. The actor Huang Miyi played the heroine Jiu’er in it. The fifth “Pingyao Queen” award. In the film, Jiuer is the proprietress of a tattoo shop. She has been in the rivers and lakes since she was a child. She is about 30 years old and has the charm of a mature woman. When playing Jiu’er, Huang Miyi was only 24 years old. It is extremely challenging to put away her youthful feelings and properly express the character’s maturity and quackery. As an actor, Huang Miyi’s performance is agile, vigorous, and extremely malleable, giving life to the role of Jiu’er, which is lively and lively. Since his debut, Huang Miyi, who has continued to produce excellent works, has been trying and challenging various roles. In “The Hidden Corner”, she is Zhang Dongsheng’s wife Xu Jing played by Qin Hao, in “Dear Child” she is Fang Yinuo’s best friend Lei Wen played by Ren Suxi, and in “Yong’an Town Stories” directed by Wei Shujun, She played the proprietress of a restaurant in a small town, and in Zhang Dapeng’s “The Club”, she acted in comedy beyond imagination. The movie “Street Baby” has been released nationwide on June 16. Let’s take a sneak peek and experience Huang Miyi’s tattoo shop proprietress Jiu’er.

