The movie “Street Kids” reveals the ultimate trailer and is scheduled for 6.16. Violent aesthetics blends with poetic temperament_TOM Entertainment

Entertainment China News Recently, it was created and produced by 7 Impression Culture, supervised by Guan Hu, Liang Jing served as the chief producer, directed by Na Jiazuo, and starred by Li Jiuxiao, Huang Miyi, Yu Ailei, Sha Baoliang and Yao LuDrama film “Street Kids”will beJune 16thLanded in theaters nationwide. A few days ago, the final trailer of the film was exposed. Dongzi (played by Li Jiuxiao) fought against the siege of the crowd alone and struggled to break out of the predicament; , or will make the final decision. The world is full of holes, and the “street kids” are still running hard.

The ultimate trailer outlines the crowd of street children growing in the cracks like weeds

The movie “Street Kids” focuses onDongzi, a young man in Sichuan and Chongqing at the beginning of this centuryHowever, the regional iconic hot pot is not seen in the trailer. Instead, there are snails walking alone, wet and cramped streets, dense and ambiguous mountain cities, and endless rivers and rivers. “They stay in the world empty and endless. As director Na Jiazuo said, “The symbiosis of these atmospheres is very similar to the struggle in the human heart.”







The protagonist Dongzi lives in the monotonous cycle of “eating, talking, and making mistakes” all day long, wandering about “what to do, how to do, and don’t know”; Jiu’er, the owner of the tattoo shop, is the only harbor where he can live. Xi Jun, who is at the bottom of the chain of contempt, and the fourth brother, who loves his ex-wife so much, together constitute a group of little people left behind under the waves of the “migration tide”. Just like the weeds growing in the cracks of the roadside, unwilling to be swayed by the wind, even if they don’t know whether they will face fire or rain in the future, they are still tenacious and tenacious.

Violent aesthetics blends with the temperament of poetry The quality of the film has been repeatedly recognized by international awards

As the feature film debut of director Na Jiazuo, the movie “Street Boy” constructs the emotional framework of the film with vigorous audio-visual language and exquisite art presentation. When the audience follows the camera and the protagonist walks around the corners of the town , the youthful restlessness and desire of the characters are naturally conveyed.







The original and wild life experience conveys the feeling that directly touches the heart, which echoes the strong hormonal temperament inherent in the works of the film producer Guan Hu, and Na Jiazuo combines violent aesthetics with poetic temperament, presenting a The unique video style can be glimpsed from the previews exposed today: the fierce game in the street, the surging passion in the dark room, the confused view on the river, the hard running in the rainy night… But whether Dongzi “receives the bill” and retreats unscathed , what emotional choice did Jiu’er make in the end, and who exactly was Xi Jun driving into? Many suspenseful puzzles can’t help arousing the audience’s curiosity and expectation.







The movie “Street Kids” was nominated for the “Un Certain Regard” Award in the official unit of the 74th Cannes Film Festival in 2021, and it was also the only mainland Chinese film selected for the official unit of this year. Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux (President and Artistic Director of the Cannes Film Festival) praised the unique quality of Nagazzo’s films. In addition, “Street Baby” also won the honorary recommendation and the best art exploration award of the 16th FIRST Youth Film Festival jury, the 5th Pingyao International Film Festival “Fei Mu Honor · Best Actress”, and was shortlisted for the 45th The “New Director Competition” unit of the 1st Sao Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil, and the “Hidden Dragon” unit of the 5th Pingyao International Film Festival.

June 16,The movie “Street Kids”It will land in theaters across the country, so stay tuned.

