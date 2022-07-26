On July 25, the film “The Band of Seven” co-directed by seven directors held the “Tribute to Film” premiere in Beijing. Directors Sammo Hung, Anhua Xu, Heping Yuan, Johnnie To, Xu Har, and starring Hong Tianming were connected online. Live online, share creative opportunities, and chat about behind-the-scenes stories.







The reporter was informed that “The Band of Seven” was co-directed by seven directors from Hong Kong, China. As the producer and director of this film, John To said frankly when talking about the original intention of filming this film, when he first used a digital camera in 2010, he felt that the film had been declining, and he was full of emotion at that time, because many classic films and legendary directors have Benefiting from the film, the idea of ​​making a film with film came to mind. I hope to tell the story of Hong Kong, China, so that everyone can understand and love Hong Kong better.



To Qifeng, like the other six directors, grew up in the booming period of Hong Kong film industry and has a unique passion for film shooting. Sammo Hung said that film has grown up with him, and now that film is very expensive, it is very rare to be able to use it for filming again. In Xu Anhua’s heart, it is a particularly precious experience to be able to pay tribute to the past on film with the directors he admires. As an action film director, Yuan Heping admitted that it is more convenient to shoot digitally, and now it is more of a feeling to use film again. Tsui Hark has a deep friendship with several other directors. In his opinion, the most important thing is to “complete a work with these old friends, in order to pay tribute to the film and to commemorate those times”.



The seven directors in “The Band of Seven” focus on different themes and use their own narrative methods to jointly build a magnificent Hong Kong film atmosphere. Among them, the “Practice” unit directed by Sammo Hung is starring his son Hong Tianming. The two work together across generations. Very heritage significance. In Hong Tianming’s eyes, “The Band of Seven” is a film of historical value, and I hope the audience can go into the theater to enjoy it. At the premiere, the guest of honor Hong Tianzhao also appeared in surprise, fully supporting the works of his father and eldest brother.







At the premiere, several directors also gave their suggestions to young filmmakers. Tsui Hark said: “Film is like painting. If you don’t have a canvas, you will use other things to build your understanding of the world. Making a film is not just a director, but also a combination of many departments, and every department must be in place. , the film has the possibility of success. I hope that every filmmaker can do their part of the work well.”



Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press