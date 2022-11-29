Source title: The movie “The Exorcist of the Dragon Ma Xiaoling” is in the hit filming 24 years later, the classic rekindles and goes to the “dead date”

Previously, the urban classic fantasy masterpiece “I Have a Date with a Zombie” series IP returned after a lapse of 24 years, and announced that it will shoot a movie version, which aroused heated discussions among the audience. As the continuation of the “Zombie” series, the movie “The Exorcist of the Dragon Ma Xiaoling” has been launched recently and is currently being intensively filmed. The film is directed and written by Chen Shisan, starring actors Huang Zongze, Wu Qianyu and Cai Jie. The IP reinstallation of the classic “Zombie Covenant” is back, killing evil and eliminating evil and continuing to exorcise the frontier! The original screenwriter Chen Shisan brought the “Zombie” IP to return to the array to punish evil and awaken youthful memories The movie “Ma Xiaoling of the Exorcist Dragon Clan” mainly tells the story of Ma Xiaoling, the 41st generation descendant of the “Dragon Exorcist Clan”, and Kuang Tianyou, the “Night Walker”, joining forces to fight against intruders from another world. As the heir of the family, Ma Xiaoling shoulders the family mission of eliminating evil and punishing evil; and private detective Kuang Tianyou has repeatedly solved strange cases by virtue of his unique ability and youthful appearance, but in fact he has been concealing his bloodthirsty impulse after genetic mutation “Nightcrawler” identity. The peaceful days were broken by a “shadow”. The two met during the investigation of a shadow attack. At the moment when they were born and died, the fate of the century-old grievances seems to have been quietly untied… The drama version “Zombie Covenant”, as the peak drama of ATV, is the white moonlight in the minds of countless audiences, and has won the love of countless netizens, especially the familiar mantra “all those who are fighting in front of the army are in the front line, and punish evil”. It has become a youthful memory for many people. The exorcism story about the female celestial master Ma Xiaoling remains fresh and charming for a long time. This time, Chen Shisan, the screenwriter of the original book, returned with a heavy hit of the classic sequel, and said in an interview: “This time I chose to start filming the movie version, which has attracted the attention of many fans and netizens. Regarding the casting and plot content, it is inconvenient to disclose too much. But we will do our best to meet everyone’s expectations.” The return of the original screenwriter Chen Shisan can be said to be a shot in the arm for the fans of the original. I look forward to the sequel movie “Ma Xiaoling of the Exorcist Dragon Family” to continue the classic and live up to the expectations. The original class leader sits in town to create a new high-quality exorcism group, arousing expectations Earlier, the film exposed the concept poster and officially announced the cast. The film is starred by actors Huang Zongze, Wu Qianyu, Cai Jie, Cen Jiaqi, Su Lishan, Wu Qiyang, Liao Ziyu, Liu Xinyou, Xie Xuexin, Huang Wenhui, Huang Zile, Zhu Bokang, Guo Baiyan and others. In the movie, Kuang Tianyou will be played by Huang Zongze. He is one of TVB’s most popular actors and has left classic roles in many works such as “Sneak Sniper”, “My Sassy Grandma” and “Huahua Dangerous Love” The heroine Ma Xiaoling is challenged by Wu Qianyu, who has super long legs. Chen Shisan, who is also a screenwriter and director, also said in the interview: “I am very confident in choosing Wu Qianyu to play the film version of Ma Xiaoling, because She is very close to the role”; Ma Xiaoling’s best friend Wang Zhenzhen is played by the sweet and salty TVB actress Cai Jie, and the starring role of “Forensic Pioneer 5” is currently on the air and is very popular. The three formed a brand-new exorcism group, and people can’t help but look forward to what kind of evil stories they will bring. See also DR effect, still a record first quarter As for whether Wan Qiwen, who played Ma Xiaoling in the original version, will return, the director said that he can’t reveal too much now, but everyone can look forward to it. Back then, Ma Xiaoling’s 42-inch long legs and youthful and fashionable dress subverted the old-fashioned image of an exorcist in Hong Kong film and television dramas, and gained a large number of fans. big surprise. In terms of the main creative team, the film will be headed by the original creator of the “Zombie” series. Known as a “ghost screenwriter”, Chen Shisan created his own “zombie universe” with his unrestrained imagination and solid writing skills. The “I Have a Date with a Zombie” series he acted as a screenwriter has become a generation of classics. For the play, this time, as a screenwriter and director, he deeply participated in the whole process of script creation and shooting, which straightened up the expectations of netizens; As the soundtrack of the film, he has also composed soundtracks for many popular film and television works, such as “Fist of Fury”, “Play Back to School”, “Zombie Daoist” series, etc.; Cai Chonghui, who is a 3D photographer for the imperial court, is in charge. His representative works include “Flying Armor of the Dragon Gate”, “Di Renjie: The Dragon King”, “The Mermaid”, etc. His ingenious and unique photography style deeply conveys the charm of the film and has gained many achievements. praise. This time the gold medal creators joined forces again in the movie version, and I believe they will be able to present a high-quality masterpiece to the audience. The movie “The Exorcist of the Dragon Ma Xiaoling” is produced by Guangzhou Guofan Film Co., Ltd., Guangdong Shengge Media Co., Ltd., Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., and produced by Shengge Media (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. This sincere “Zombie Contract” sequel will meet with the audience as soon as possible! See also Wellness, a $ 1.5 trillion business

Previously, the urban classic fantasy masterpiece “I Have a Date with a Zombie” series IP returned after a lapse of 24 years, and announced that it will shoot a movie version, which aroused heated discussions among the audience. As the continuation of the “Zombie” series, the movie “The Exorcist of the Dragon Ma Xiaoling” has been launched recently and is currently being intensively filmed. The film is directed and written by Chen Shisan, starring actors Huang Zongze, Wu Qianyu and Cai Jie. The IP reinstallation of the classic “Zombie Covenant” is back, killing evil and eliminating evil and continuing to exorcise the frontier!

The original screenwriter Chen Shisan brought the “Zombie” IP to return to the array to punish evil and awaken youthful memories

The movie “Ma Xiaoling of the Exorcist Dragon Clan” mainly tells the story of Ma Xiaoling, the 41st generation descendant of the “Dragon Exorcist Clan”, and Kuang Tianyou, the “Night Walker”, joining forces to fight against intruders from another world. As the heir of the family, Ma Xiaoling shoulders the family mission of eliminating evil and punishing evil; and private detective Kuang Tianyou has repeatedly solved strange cases by virtue of his unique ability and youthful appearance, but in fact he has been concealing his bloodthirsty impulse after genetic mutation “Nightcrawler” identity. The peaceful days were broken by a “shadow”. The two met during the investigation of a shadow attack. At the moment when they were born and died, the fate of the century-old grievances seems to have been quietly untied…

The drama version “Zombie Covenant”, as the peak drama of ATV, is the white moonlight in the minds of countless audiences, and has won the love of countless netizens, especially the familiar mantra “all those who are fighting in front of the army are in the front line, and punish evil”. It has become a youthful memory for many people. The exorcism story about the female celestial master Ma Xiaoling remains fresh and charming for a long time. This time, Chen Shisan, the screenwriter of the original book, returned with a heavy hit of the classic sequel, and said in an interview: “This time I chose to start filming the movie version, which has attracted the attention of many fans and netizens. Regarding the casting and plot content, it is inconvenient to disclose too much. But we will do our best to meet everyone’s expectations.” The return of the original screenwriter Chen Shisan can be said to be a shot in the arm for the fans of the original. I look forward to the sequel movie “Ma Xiaoling of the Exorcist Dragon Family” to continue the classic and live up to the expectations.

The original class leader sits in town to create a new high-quality exorcism group, arousing expectations

Earlier, the film exposed the concept poster and officially announced the cast. The film is starred by actors Huang Zongze, Wu Qianyu, Cai Jie, Cen Jiaqi, Su Lishan, Wu Qiyang, Liao Ziyu, Liu Xinyou, Xie Xuexin, Huang Wenhui, Huang Zile, Zhu Bokang, Guo Baiyan and others. In the movie, Kuang Tianyou will be played by Huang Zongze. He is one of TVB’s most popular actors and has left classic roles in many works such as “Sneak Sniper”, “My Sassy Grandma” and “Huahua Dangerous Love” The heroine Ma Xiaoling is challenged by Wu Qianyu, who has super long legs. Chen Shisan, who is also a screenwriter and director, also said in the interview: “I am very confident in choosing Wu Qianyu to play the film version of Ma Xiaoling, because She is very close to the role”; Ma Xiaoling’s best friend Wang Zhenzhen is played by the sweet and salty TVB actress Cai Jie, and the starring role of “Forensic Pioneer 5” is currently on the air and is very popular. The three formed a brand-new exorcism group, and people can’t help but look forward to what kind of evil stories they will bring.

As for whether Wan Qiwen, who played Ma Xiaoling in the original version, will return, the director said that he can’t reveal too much now, but everyone can look forward to it. Back then, Ma Xiaoling’s 42-inch long legs and youthful and fashionable dress subverted the old-fashioned image of an exorcist in Hong Kong film and television dramas, and gained a large number of fans. big surprise.

In terms of the main creative team, the original creator of the “Zombie” series will be in charge of the film. Known as a “ghost screenwriter”, Chen Shisan created his own “zombie universe” with his unrestrained imagination and solid writing skills. The “I Have a Date with a Zombie” series he acted as a screenwriter has become a generation of classics. For the play, this time, as a screenwriter and director, he deeply participated in the whole process of script creation and shooting, which straightened up the expectations of netizens; As the soundtrack of the film, he has also created the soundtrack for many popular film and television works, such as “Fist of Fury”, “Play Back to School”, “Zombie Daoist” series, etc.; Cai Chonghui, who is a 3D photographer for the imperial court, is in charge. His masterpieces include “Flying Armor of the Dragon Gate”, “Di Renjie: The Dragon King”, “The Mermaid”, etc. His ingenious and unique photography style deeply conveys the charm of the film and has gained many praise. This time the gold medal creators joined forces again in the movie version, and I believe they will be able to present a high-quality masterpiece to the audience.

The movie “The Exorcist of the Dragon Ma Xiaoling” is produced by Guangzhou Guofan Film Co., Ltd., Guangdong Shengge Media Co., Ltd., Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., and produced by Shengge Media (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. This sincere “Zombie Contract” sequel will meet with the audience as soon as possible!