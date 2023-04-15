Directed by Liuwa and starring Qi Sha, Ye Ziqi, Shang Tielong, etc., the nautical adventure movie “The Great Monster” will premiere on Tencent Video and iQiyi on April 15.The film mainly tells the story of Lin Xiao, an officer of the Daming Navy who returned to his hometown after a shipwreck in the late Ming Dynasty. He was recruited and embarked on the treacherous treasure hunt again.The cruel and bloodthirsty mysterious sea monster group and the greedy and cunning pirate organization are eyeing Lin Xiao’s ship at the same time. Lin Xiao must join hands with his companions to fight wits and bravery with the cunning Japanese pirates and the ferocious giant octopus sea monster to complete the ” The mission of “God Machine Arsenal”…





The gold medal team’s new and old actors perform a visual feast

In order to better present the wonderful story, “The Big Monster” brought together a gold medal team, and invested a lot of time and effort in all aspects from the core of the story to the scene design. The director of this film, Liu Wa, had already directed “E-sports High School 1-2″ when he was only 22 years old, and co-directed many well-known film and television works in the TV series “Forensic Qin Ming: The Mind Reader”. The team has rich experience in production and shooting. This time, Chen Siming, the director of “Fighting the Jianghu” and “Qinglong Yanyue Knife”, was also invited as the chief producer of the film. He has top-level strength in the industry in terms of directing skills and visual effects presentation. Therefore, it can create a fast-paced, visually stunning adventure blockbuster.





In terms of actors, among them, Ji Sha, who plays the male lead Lin Xiao, has made his debut for so many years and has starred in “Fengshen”, the movie “1921”, Wang Da’s “Mu Ye Wei Shan Taibao”, “Shenmu”, and the TV series “One Life and One Life”. , “Illuminate You”, “Shadow of Mountains and Rivers” and other excellent works. In addition, the heroine Lu Qi is Ye Ziqi. She also has many classic works, “New Dragon Inn”, “E-sports High School”, “Makino’s Weird Things: Guanshan Taibao”,“Detective Chinatown”, “Divorce Lawyer”, “Made of Beauty”, etc., all have high popularity and are well known to us, especially her outstanding acting skills, and she still has a sense of CP with the male lead. In the film, Shang Tielong, an old drama player, is also a gold medal actor familiar to the audience. He once starred in the movie “Legend of the Hunter in Xing’an Mountains”. “, “Qiao’s Courtyard”, “Bone Town Strange Story”, “Railway Hero”, “Mountain and Sea Love”, “I am Yu Huanshui”, “My True Friend”, “Psychological Crime City Lights” and other film and television works The outstanding performance of the film has gained a lot of reputation.





The good-looking partner and the old drama bones join forces to unlock the secrets of Alcatraz, let the fantasy adventure come to the screen again, and boldly broaden the new direction of the mainstream film market in the future, which is worth looking forward to.





It is reported that the movie “The Big Sea Monster” is produced by Kanchang Pictures (Shenzhen) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Fenghai Brothers Culture Media Co., Ltd., Simei Media Co., Ltd., Pinxiang (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Guangdong Jiayibingdingying Film Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Attack on the Universe Culture and Entertainment Co., Ltd. On April 15th, lock on iQiyi and Tencent Video, and have a visual feast of sailing adventure!

Further reading:



0