Original title: The movie “The Mammoth Who Can Exam” will be re-scheduled and will be released nationwide on February 24

Sohu Entertainment News Written and directed by Wang Nianyi, supervised by Xie Fei, starring Deng Enxi, Xu Qijie, Qu Bo, Zhou Zhengbo, and Dong Ping, the realistic youth-themed movie “The Mammoth Who Can Exam” announced that it will be re-scheduled and will be released nationwide on February 24. . The film tells a youthful story triggered by a “substitute exam” incident in the college entrance examination. Senior high school girl Zhao An’an (played by Deng Enxi) tries to get out of the predicament of life by being admitted to university. Being a “gunner” goes astray. When “examination” becomes a problem that has to be faced, can the youth of the three young people maintain the track of innocence?

The film shows the unspeakable ignorance of youth from the perspective of youth, and depicts the entanglement and confusion in the growth process from a realistic perspective. It was previously announced that the date will be September 16, 2022.

