Home Entertainment The movie “The Mammoth Who Can Exam” will be re-scheduled and will be released nationwide on February 24
Entertainment

The movie “The Mammoth Who Can Exam” will be re-scheduled and will be released nationwide on February 24

by admin
The movie “The Mammoth Who Can Exam” will be re-scheduled and will be released nationwide on February 24
2023-02-14 09:45

Source: Sohu Movies

Original title: The movie “The Mammoth Who Can Exam” will be re-scheduled and will be released nationwide on February 24

Sohu Entertainment News Written and directed by Wang Nianyi, supervised by Xie Fei, starring Deng Enxi, Xu Qijie, Qu Bo, Zhou Zhengbo, and Dong Ping, the realistic youth-themed movie “The Mammoth Who Can Exam” announced that it will be re-scheduled and will be released nationwide on February 24. . The film tells a youthful story triggered by a “substitute exam” incident in the college entrance examination. Senior high school girl Zhao An’an (played by Deng Enxi) tries to get out of the predicament of life by being admitted to university. Being a “gunner” goes astray. When “examination” becomes a problem that has to be faced, can the youth of the three young people maintain the track of innocence?

The film shows the unspeakable ignorance of youth from the perspective of youth, and depicts the entanglement and confusion in the growth process from a realistic perspective. It was previously announced that the date will be September 16, 2022.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  NCT 127 regular 3rd album "Sticker" has entered the "Billboard 200" for 9 consecutive weeks, and global popularity continues to rise! _Sales

You may also like

Goodbye petrol and diesel, Volvo Trucks opts for...

Which story do you like most at the...

Gucci returns to China with the Cosmos exhibition

Bonus: SampleScience sent free Zhongling musical instrument The...

12 horoscope inquiries for this week 2023.2.13-2023.2.19_work_problems_mood

In Imola the strange war between Formula 1...

Canada Goose Canada Goose Valentine’s Day sweet selection,...

ANTEPRIMA and Italian architect and artist MARCELLO MORANDINI

Otb, revenues at 1.7 billion, the luxury division...

The youth love movie “So Many Years” releases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy