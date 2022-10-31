Entertainment China News on October 30th, produced by Yingmei Media, Times Light and Shadow, Wannian Soss, China Record Group, Shuiji Yinghua, and exclusively announced by Yingmei MediaAncient costume fantasy love movie《Godless Mountainwill be broadcast exclusively on iQIYI today. The film gatherssoul ferry“The main creative team of the series IP, starring Wang Lixin, Chen Jie, Xu Ke, Zhai Yishu, etc., is about to unfold a fantasy-blessed affectionate sadomasochism.

Deep cultivation of content, bold and innovative to create a new way of romantic love

The movie “Mountain of God” tells the story of Zuo Bingqing (played by Chen Jie), a scorpion spirit who has been cultivating on the mountain for many years. A romantic story where the world has experienced strange and catastrophe. The film takes love as the starting point, and adds elements such as fantasy and absurdity, which not only makes the story more exciting, but also better drives the emotions of the audience, accurately fitting the contemporary audience’s interest in the characters’ emotions.

Judging from the materials that have been exposed, the movie “Mountain of God” shows its unique temperament and style. It cleverly adds funny elements to the background of the demon world and the demon-catching props, paved with ingenious lines, and makes the seemingly difficult cross-racial love journey full of comedy. The emotional line between Yu San and Zuo Bingqing continues to advance in the alternate context of “sweet + abuse”. The emotional tension of the two-way guardian and the destined emotional pull are vividly displayed in the switching of the preview shots, leaving the audience with endless imagination. Space, where this love will go in the end, has also become the focus of heated discussions among netizens.

The main creator of the powerful faction carries the flag with a strong lineup

In addition to the unconventional innovation of the story setting and the plot trend, the production of “The Unknown Mountain” has also made great efforts. Ju Xingmao led the main creative team of “Soul Ferry” to fight again, in story creation, lens photography, Light and shadow processing and other aspects have been repeatedly designed and modified, and strive to have a twisting and bizarre storyline and exquisite audio-visual design. Through the preview, we can see the intention and strength of the production team, whether it is the buildings of the famous scenes such as the Mount of Gods and the first floor, or the costumes matched by the characters according to their moods, they have tried their best to ensure the beauty of the story background. The detail and texture it deserves.

The super-strong cast is also a major buying point for the film. “Rookie” catches the monster and the fish is played by Wang Lixin. He is well known by the public for his happy boys. Later, in the TV series “The Best of Us”, he created “The Road”. Galaxy”, which made the audience unforgettable. I believe that Wang Yuexin’s performance will definitely bring us surprises. The heroine Zuo Bingqing is played by the powerful actor Chen Jie. She has created many classic roles, whether it is “Zhang Qiaozui” in “Tianxian Match”, “Zhu Yeqing” in “Da Yangko”, or “Soul Ferry” “My Lord Ah Cha” in “My Lord Ah Cha”, every role is familiar, and her performance is full of expectations. In addition, the actors Xu Ke, Zhai Yishu and other actors are also experienced, and their acting skills should not be underestimated. In the confrontation with the superb acting skills of the powerful actors, a picture scroll that includes all the creatures of the human and monster unfolds slowly, which has attracted the audience’s infinite reverie and expectations.

How will the infatuated demon hunter and the scorpion spirit fall in love across the demon world? Everything has to go to the feature film to find the answer.

