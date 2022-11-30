Source title: The movie “The Past of Siping Youth” is launched today Zhang Hao and Li Ye play the uncle and nephew hilarious and poignant

With Wu Jing and Gu Yue as chief producers, Li Yanping and Wang Xuan as producers, Zhang Hao as director, Wang Guanqiu as supervisor, Su Ri as co-director, Dong Lin and Su Ri as screenwriters, Zhang Hao, Dong Zheng, Wu The modern inspirational comedy movie "Siping Youth Past" starring Li Ye, He Jiahui, Wang Wei, Liu Chenglin and others, starring Erwo, is officially launched today! The film revolves around the story of Li Laoba (played by Li Ye). After his parents passed away, Li Laoba took on the responsibility of taking care of his younger sister. With the help of his friends, he started a confrontation with the bully. The film has received enthusiastic attention from fans since its preparation. This time, the film continues the comedy style of Hao-style movies and leads everyone back to the stories of the Siping and Erlonghu series. Its straightforward brotherhood and arrogant heart , instantly awakened the movie-watching feelings of a large number of audiences after it went online. The new work of "Siping Youth" is on the line and there are constant laughs The film tells the story of Li Laoba who found out that his younger sister Xiaoli went to work in a bar to help him reduce stress. Li Laoba, who was originally a part-time laborer, was distressed, so he and his brother started aquatic products while paying off the debts of his deceased parents and supporting his sister to go to school. However, Liu Qiang, the owner of the fishery industry who dominates the business, was angered. Liu Qiang threatened Xiaoli's college entrance examination. Li Laoba pretended to give in and started a confrontation with Liu Qiang. Zhang Hao is the core character in the "Siping Youth" series. He is good at creating humorous audio-visual scenes by combining dialects and body movements. This time in "The Past of Siping Youth", Brother Hao made the audience laugh frequently as soon as he appeared on the stage. The small sandals and flower stockings paired with a big suit have no sense of disobedience on Zhang Hao, facing the crowd who are holding a guy and ready to beat him Brother, Uncle Hao passed by calmly: This is for renovation! The audience expressed: "This smells right" and "You have to watch me Erlonghu Haoge for a serious joke"; Later, he played the role of Li Laoba in the movie "The Resurgence of Brother Hao in Erlong Lake". Li Ye has always given everyone the impression that he is a typical Northeast man. Li Laoba in the movie is a heart-warming brother who protects his sister. Facing such a role, fans are also very surprised, saying that they have seen a different Li Laoba; the classic character Dong Zheng in "Siping Police" , Wu Erwo, Liu Chenglin, Gai Zhonggai, Zheng Fat and others in the "Siping" and "Erlonghu" series also gathered in "Siping Youth Past", and the comedy burden can be said to be easily grasped. In addition, the addition of actors He Jiahui and Wang Wei also added fresh colors to the film. The Northeast-style comedy is a bit on the top, and the audience called it too real At the beginning of the film, the tone of comedy was set for the audience. The swaggering Uncle Hao and Li Laoba who shrank aside and looked extremely socially fearful formed a sharp contrast. The plot of accidentally igniting the car and continuing to drive made the audience unable to resist. Rating: Too funny! This is what Brother Hao will do! But in addition to the hilarious plot, "Siping Youth Past" focuses more on the "grassroots" pair of Li's brothers and sisters. In the end, he chose to resist, as long as his sister lived well, he would not regret it, and Xiao Li also sympathized with her brother's hard work, and was admitted to the ideal university. There are also Uncle Hao who protects the siblings and the brother who is always behind him, all of which make the audience feel that it is funny and moving, and it is a familiar Hao-style comedy. In addition, the relatives and friends who asked for money to eat at the funeral of Li Laoba's father had a touch of irony. Zhang Hao combined the warmth and coldness of human nature with the northeast comedy from the most direct perspective, and the black humor is fascinating. endless aftertaste. The online movie "Siping Youth Past" is produced by Siping Youth Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Taomeng Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Sanlang Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhonghai Century (Xiamen) Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Lehuahua Film Co., Ltd. , Guangdong Haiyuntian Film and Television Group Co., Ltd., Yemu Xinghe Film (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Wanyi Cultural Industry Investment Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Zhimei Film Co., Ltd., produced by Beijing Taomeng Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Taomeng Galaxy Exclusive announcement by Culture Technology Co., Ltd. iQiyi and Tencent Video are now showing!

The new work of “Siping Youth” is on the line and there are constant laughs

The film tells the story of Li Laoba who found out that his younger sister Xiaoli went to work in a bar to help him reduce stress. Li Laoba, who was originally a part-time laborer, was distressed, so he and his brother started aquatic products while paying off the debts of his deceased parents and supporting his sister to go to school. However, Liu Qiang, the owner of the fishery industry who dominates the business, was angered. Liu Qiang threatened Xiaoli’s college entrance examination. Li Laoba pretended to give in and started a confrontation with Liu Qiang.

Zhang Hao is the core character in the “Siping Youth” series. He is good at creating humorous audio-visual scenes by combining dialects and body movements. This time in “The Past of Siping Youth”, Brother Hao made the audience laugh frequently as soon as he appeared on the stage. The small sandals and flower stockings paired with a big suit have no sense of disobedience on Zhang Hao, facing the crowd who are holding a guy and ready to beat him Brother, Uncle Hao passed by calmly: This is for renovation! The audience expressed: “This smells right” and “You have to watch me Erlonghu Haoge for a serious joke”; Later, he played the role of Li Laoba in the movie “The Resurgence of Brother Hao in Erlong Lake”. Li Ye has always given everyone the impression that he is a typical Northeast man. Li Laoba in the movie is a heart-warming brother who protects his sister. Facing such a role, fans are also very surprised, saying that they have seen a different Li Laoba; the classic character Dong Zheng in “Siping Police” , Wu Erwo, Liu Chenglin, Gai Zhonggai, Zheng Fat and others in the “Siping” and “Erlonghu” series also gathered in “Siping Youth Past”, and the comedy burden can be said to be easily grasped. In addition, the addition of actors He Jiahui and Wang Wei also added fresh colors to the film.

The Northeast-style comedy is a bit on the top, and the audience called it too real

At the beginning of the film, the tone of comedy was set for the audience. The swaggering Uncle Hao and Li Laoba who shrank aside and looked extremely socially fearful formed a sharp contrast. The plot of accidentally igniting the car and continuing to drive made the audience unable to resist. Rating: Too funny! This is what Brother Hao will do! But in addition to the hilarious plot, “Siping Youth Past” focuses more on the “grassroots” pair of Li’s brothers and sisters. In the end, he chose to resist, as long as his sister lived well, he would not regret it, and Xiao Li also sympathized with her brother’s hard work, and was admitted to the ideal university. There are also Uncle Hao who protects the siblings and the brother who is always behind him, all of which make the audience feel that it is funny and moving, and it is a familiar Hao-style comedy. In addition, the relatives and friends who asked for money to eat at the funeral of Li Laoba’s father had a touch of irony. Zhang Hao combined the warmth and coldness of human nature with the northeast comedy from the most direct perspective, and the black humor is fascinating. endless aftertaste.

The online movie “Siping Youth Past” is produced by Siping Youth Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Taomeng Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Sanlang Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhonghai Century (Xiamen) Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Lehuahua Film Co., Ltd. , Guangdong Haiyuntian Film and Television Group Co., Ltd., Yemu Xinghe Film (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Wanyi Cultural Industry Investment Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Zhimei Film Co., Ltd., produced by Beijing Taomeng Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Taomeng Galaxy Exclusive announcement by Culture Technology Co., Ltd. iQiyi and Tencent Video are now showing!