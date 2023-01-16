It is a breathtaking and gorgeous fantasy in many sci-fi works. It is the tallest building on earth in human imagination. This time, the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” presents this sci-fi giant for the first time in a Chinese-language movie, paying tribute to sci-fi classics . Today, the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” released a space elevator special. Director Guo Fan, producer Gong Geer, art director Gao Ang, and visual effects director Xu Jian talked about the birth process of the space elevator in “The Wandering Earth 2”. Although the space elevator and the well-known planetary engine in “The Wandering Earth” are in the same design system, both design concepts and visual effects production are more difficult. What kind of surprises the space elevator will bring to the audience, and how to turn the grand imagination that exists in everyone’s minds into reality step by step, people are looking forward to.

The movie “The Wandering Earth 2” is directed by Guo Fan, supervised by Liu Cixin, starring Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Sha Yi, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, and Zhu Yanmanzi, with a special performance by Andy Lau. After four years of preparation and shooting, the film will be released on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023, and the pre-sale has been fully opened.

Huge and detailed “The Wandering Earth 2” director Guo Fan “breaks his promise” to challenge the classic sci-fi spectacle space elevator

The movie “The Wandering Earth 2” released the “Space Elevator” special today. The “Steel Behemoth” space elevator that shocked many sci-fi fans with words appeared for the first time in a Chinese sci-fi movie. Accompanied by the sound of countdown, the space elevator car started to rise, starting the journey to space. Director Guo Fan once said after filming the Shanghai elevator scene in the movie “The Wandering Earth”, “I will never shoot an elevator scene again”, but in the movie “The Wandering Earth 2”, he “broke his promise” and challenged elevators and even planets. Engines are more difficult space elevators. When talking about the relevant settings, Director Guo Fan introduced that the space elevator, as a brand new “spectacle” in “The Wandering Earth 2”, is the scene that entered the design first and lasted the longest. Imagine, so no matter the appearance or the details, the entire team of “The Wandering Earth 2” is devoted to doing fine research on the sense of volume, heavy industry texture and reality foundation of the space elevator, and trying its best to let the audience feel the sci-fi of the space elevator that has been inserted into the sky The classic majesty, art director Gao Ang even compared the space elevator to a “cosmic highway”, which can be seen in its grandeur and shock.

This time, the space elevator in “The Wandering Earth 2” continues the realistic design style of the planetary engine in the movie “The Wandering Earth”. I hope that the scientific design that is as close to reality as possible will make the audience believe that this is possible. In order to truly show the dynamics of the space elevator and better present the effect of the elevator car rising, the crew covered the bottom of the elevator car with springs and motors. Director Guo Fan said with a smile, “When it starts up like a tractor, your hands are shaking.” “, also revealed that it is extremely difficult to shoot a weightless fighting scene in such an elevator, but this scene is very interesting, making people look forward to the final presentation of the film.

A tribute to the sci-fi classic movie “The Wandering Earth 2” creates a sci-fi texture with heart

Since the concept of the space elevator was first proposed by Tsiolkovsky, the founder of modern cosmonautics, it has been shuttled in the novels of Arthur Clarke, Asimov and other science fiction masters, and has become a representative spectacle in science fiction. But there have been different opinions on what kind of power to travel back and forth between heaven and earth. The main creative team of “The Wandering Earth 2” has done a lot of research to keep it close to reality. Xu Jian, the visual effects director, said that the space elevator in the film adopts segmented power propulsion, from engine injection to magnetic grasping and space station docking. In particular, the part returning to the atmosphere from space has been specially designed. When the space elevator car returns to the atmosphere, it will generate heat and burn the ice shield through friction (water injection in space will freeze instantly), which greatly saves the return cost. Director Guo Fan revealed that the inspiration for this idea came from the novels of the sci-fi giant Asimov, and also paid tribute to Marquez “Ice is the greatest invention in our world“. The earth reflects the degree of care in the film.

The “Wandering Earth 2” exposed the “Departure” preview the day before yesterday. This is the first time a space elevator has appeared in a Chinese science fiction film. Once it was released, it received a lot of praise from the audience. It’s all about the details”, “It’s spectacular”. As the Spring Festival of 2023 is approaching, the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” is about to meet with you. The film is currently on pre-sale, and I look forward to sending Spring Festival blessings to the audience with enthusiasm and emotion. More and more audiences are walking into the movie theater, blooming hope with us.