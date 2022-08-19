Original title: The movie “Wetlands of Waiting” tells the story of warm redemption and will be released in theaters nationwide on August 19

China News Service, Beijing, August 19th. The movie “Wetlands Waiting for Children” was officially released in theaters nationwide on the 19th. This 88-minute film with almost no dialogue tells the story of an oriental white stork healing in the wetlands and a lost young woman’s self-healing. While enjoying the natural scenery of the big scene, people can feel the life Full of warm power.

The film was jointly produced by Beijing Zhimeng Culture Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., “China National Geographic” magazine, “China Environment News” and other units. The filming and production took three years. The four seasons of spring, summer, autumn, and winter in the film, as well as the growing grass and the flying of the warbler, and the return of the wild geese, are all real records. What’s even more amazing is that the “Oriental White Stork” that appears in the film is a national-level endangered protected animal that accidentally broke into the wetlands after being injured. .

It is understood that “Wetlands Waiting for Children” is co-directed by the Golden Rooster Award screenwriter and director winner Huang Hong and Wang Jinming, starring Huang Zhaohan, an outstanding young actor of the National Theatre, and the voice of the “grandma” in the film is performed by the famous host Ni Ping. The film adopts the techniques of large scenes, slow rhythm, light music, and deep painting, naturally showing the beautiful scenery and species of the Sanjiang Wetland where the location is located, and conveying the protagonist’s true love for this land, his family and the Oriental White Stork.

In the film, the magical nature shows the extreme landscape and amazing power. The Sanjiang Plain Wetland was rated as the most beautiful wetland by China National Geographic in 2005. The judges crowned the land with “remaining magnificence”. The majestic Heilongjiang, Songhua and Wusuli rivers endow this piece of pure land with abundant water and lush grass, and the dance of wild geese and cranes. Different types of wetlands are staggered according to the micro-undulations of the terrain, forming a rich and colorful wetland landscape. The free swing of rivers leaves many ancient river channels on the beach, either curved or straight, dotted with each other, showing the harmony of nature with its unique charm.

"If you just look at the scenery in the film, it can be called a wonderful scenery documentary, but with the encounter with the oriental white stork, everything becomes more vivid." The director of the film said in an interview, " When the filming team was stationed on location, an injured oriental white stork happened to fly in, and it was determined that when the camera was to be turned on the next day, the pond that had dried up was filled with a heavy rain the night before, and it was full of life." Photo courtesy of the movie "Wetland Waiting for Children" finalized poster At the premiere held in Beijing on August 19, the creative team shared the above story, allowing media reporters, ecological protection and cultural tourism insiders to have a better understanding of the film. It is worth mentioning that, as a film with a new breakthrough in the theme of environmental protection, "Wetlands of Waiting" is the opening film of "Discovering the Beauty of China's Ecology". The public should perceive nature, protect nature, and live in harmony with nature.

