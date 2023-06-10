The movie “The Wind at Thirty Degrees North Latitude” sets sail to show the spirit of the Silk Road in Ningbo! _TOM Entertainment

On the afternoon of June 9, it was produced by Ningbo Leyu Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. in conjunction with Beijing Chenwen Film Co., Ltd., Ningbo Zhongcheng Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and Ningbo Jiangzhi Film and Television Co., Ltd., co-directed by Liu Qingsong and Li BingqiangAnnual inspirational blockbuster “The Wind at Thirty Degrees North Latitude”Held the launch ceremony of the “Qi Sail” project in Ningbo. Wu Qi, Deputy General Manager of the Film and Television Department of Ningbo Film and Television City Industry Group Company, Zheng Zeng, Manager of the Film and Television Department of Ningbo Film and Television City Industry Group Company, representatives from all walks of life in Ningbo and Zhang Weiwei, the producer, Chen Feng and Zhuang Wei, the co-producers, and Xu Wei, the producer , directors Liu Qingsong and Li Bingqiang talked about the original intention of the creation of “The Wind at Thirty Degrees North Latitude”, and jointly unveiled this inspirational blockbuster that shows the fate of the individual and the country, and breathes with the times.

Grassroots entrepreneurs have gone through the ups and downs of shopping malls and never forget their original intentions to demonstrate the spirit of Ningbo Silk Road

“The Wind at Thirty Degrees North Latitude” is an inspirational blockbuster with great characteristics of entrepreneurship in the new era. The film tells the story of Ziming, a post-90s entrepreneur who grew up tenaciously after experiencing great changes at home when he was young. He went to Ningbo alone to fight in the business world. The story of becoming a “leader” in the logistics industry. Faced with the current opportunity of booming e-commerce and in-depth development of industrial transformation, Ziming has not forgotten its original intention to set up the ambition of “going out”: to ship Chinese products to the world!

From Ningbo to Zhejiang, China and even the world, Ziming’s growth process is just like Ningbo, which is located at 30 degrees north latitude under the reform boom. With the unique advantages of Beilun Port, it carries forward the Silk Road spirit for thousands of years and keeps pace with the times. Forge ahead, under the guidance of government policies, withstood the violent impact of the wave of modernization, successfully realized the transformation from tradition to modernization, and ushered in the “golden age” of multilateral trade. At the project launch ceremony, the producer Zhang Weiwei was full of confidence and support for this new era dream-seeking inspirational blockbuster containing the spirit of the Silk Road, “We will excavate and discover Ningbo’s cultural symbols in the long river of history, and carry out dissemination and promotion. Let Ningbo people remember their roots and soul.” Zhang Weiwei said.

The concept poster is exposed for the first time. The magnificent harbor is watching the bustling

Along with the launch ceremony of the “Thirty Degrees of North Latitude Wind” project, concept posters were also unveiled. Under the boundless clear sky, it is one of the most representative landmarks in Ningbo – Ningbo Fortune Center. On the magnificent bay, across the famous Bund Bridge in Ningbo. They are all symbols of Ningbo’s development following the times, and the bustling wharf full of containers is a low-key display of the logistics strength of Ningbo, a thousand-year-old port city. The concept poster conveys such a wealth of information, which makes people look forward to the final presentation of the film!

At the project launch ceremony, the director made the first disclosure of the male and female protagonists—one is a lone brave man who went to Ningbo alone to change his fate, and the more frustrated he became, the braver he turned from a worker to a business boss; Resolutely gave up the family business and chose to support the high-intelligence Bai Fumei who started her lover’s business. In the era of Industry 4.0, traditional logistics is transforming and upgrading towards “Internet + logistics” intelligentization. Under the rapid development of the new era, in the process of transformation and development of Beilun Port, how do the two protagonists who work hand in hand breathe with the times? , Take the express train of the development of the motherland to write an inspirational entrepreneurial story in the new era of the post-90s generation? Really curious and looking forward to it.

MoneyThe brand team teamed up with the “hard core” content quality to win

The strength of the film is “hard core” and the team is strong. The lineup of producers is a strong alliance of four producers rooted in the local thick soil, authentically showing the background of the era of forging ahead and continuous innovation, and the hardcore characteristics of Ningbo, Zhejiang. The film will be co-directed by Liu Qingsong, a post-80s cutting-edge director who has directed cctv6 series of films, and Li Bingqiang, director of “The Sky of the Wind Dog”. Director Liu Qingsong has directed many different types of film and television works such as “Hope and Mission”, “The Big Dipper of the Song Dynasty”, and the director’s level is evident; Director Li Bingqiang has participated in “The Year in a Hurry”, “Passing Through Your World“, The popular production of works such as “Shameful Iron Fist”; Zhang Ting, the modeling director, participated in many excellent works such as “National Treasure”, “Changjin Lake”, “My Motherland and Me”; Beijing Tiangong Yicai Film and Television Technology Co., Ltd., which has won various best post-production technology awards such as the Golden Horse Award, Golden Image Award, and Asian Film Awards, fully escorts the film.

The film has been widely expected in the circle since the beginning of the project. At the launching ceremony, actors Yang Qingwen, Liu Xinnian, Sun Xiaomin, and Tian Shiyu also came to the scene, expressing good expectations and wishes to the crew of “The Wind at 30 Degrees North Latitude”.

“Hundreds of boats compete for the flow and thousands of sails compete, and those who borrow the sea to sail are the first.” At the end of the project launching ceremony, a group of main creators pressed the “start button” for the film to sail out to sea, symbolizing the steady sailing of Ningbo sailing through the wind and waves, and drawing a successful conclusion to the launching ceremony.

At present, the crew of “The Wind at Thirty Degrees North Latitude” has fully invested in the preliminary preparations.It will be officially launched in Ningbo at the end of JuneI believe that with the efforts of the creative team and all crew members, an excellent new film will be presented to the audience.eraAnswer sheet, let us wait and see!

