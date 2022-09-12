Reality theme new mainstream emotional blockbuster《the world has her” will be released on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 9, and pre-sale has already started. Today, the film party released the final trailer of the film. In the preview, Zhou Xun and Xu Di, Zheng Xiuwen and Feng Delun, Huang Miyi and Yi Yang Qianxi were all sad and helpless in the face of difficulties, and fierce conflicts broke out, but they did not give up looking for love and hope. Life is reconciled.

Film”the world has her“Directed by Zhang Aijia, Li Shaohong and Chen Chong,Zhou Xun、Starring Zheng Xiuwen，Yi Yang QianxiSpecially invited starring Xu Di and Feng Delun, Huang Miyi specially introduced, Bao Qijing, Bai Ke, Su Xiaoming, Batu, Zhu Yafen, Fang Ping, Ma Xinmo starring, Dong Wenjie as chief producer and chief producer. The film focuses on real life from “her perspective”, telling touching stories of affection, love and resonance.





Focus on the emotions and fate of ordinary people, full of humanistic care

As a new mainstream emotional blockbuster with realistic themes, the movie “There is Her in the World” truly presents the struggle and persistence of ordinary people in the face of difficulties. In the final preview, the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law played by Zhou Xun and Xu Di, the couple played by Zheng Xiuwen and Feng Delun, and the couple played by Huang Miyi and Yi Yang Qianxi faced different difficulties and lived in one place: Shen Yue (played by Zhou Xun) was killed by her mother-in-law Li Ju (Xu Di) asked to move out of the house, and was accused of “it’s you who ruined this house”, and collapsed in the car; his wife Liang Jingsi (Zheng Xiuwen) and her husband He Daren (Feng Delun) quarreled about family responsibilities, Liang Jingsi Aggrieved and asked, “So are you blaming me for not fulfilling my mother’s responsibilities?”; Zhou Xiaolu (played by Huang Miyi) and Li Zhaohua (played by Yi Yang Qianxi) told each other about their love past through a video call. The film truly depicts the difficulties encountered by mother-in-law, husband and wife, and lovers in life.





Facing the predicaments in life, the protagonists of the film find their original intentions with kindness after quarrels and conflicts, and overcome all difficulties with love. In the final preview, Shen Yue and her mother-in-law Li Ju embraced and reconciled, understood and cared for each other; his wife Liang Jingsi and her husband He Daren found their original love in their married life; Zhou Xiaolu made a wish for her boyfriend Li Zhaohua on her birthday, and Zhaohua joked romantically, “See if I can can’t help you make it happen.”

“There is Her in the World” focuses on the real life of ordinary people, tells the healing story of ordinary people looking for love and hope in difficult situations, and reflects ordinary people’s unusual persistence in life. We are all stronger than we imagined.





The ingenious work of the top lineup has been praised by word of mouth.

The film “There is Her in the World” is jointly directed by three top Chinese female directors Zhang Aijia, Li Shaohong, and Chen Chong. It is the first cinema film work by female filmmakers in the Chinese film industry, and it is destined to leave a strong mark in the history of Chinese films. . The film takes care of real life from the perspective of “her”, delicately depicts the unyielding and perseverance of ordinary people in the face of adversity, and shows ordinary people’s emotions and family relationships as real and not suspended.





The film is starring Zhou Xun and Zheng Xiuwen, Yi Yang Qianxi is specially invited to star, Xu Di and Feng Delun are the leading actors, and Huang Miyi is specially introduced. There are also powerful actors such as Bao Qijing, Bai Ke, Su Xiaoming, Batu, Zhu Yafen, Fang Ping, and Ma Xinmo. It can be seen from the final preview that every actor has contributed a natural and real performance. The praise is full of tension. The actors present the characters vividly to the audience through real and natural performances, making the film both tear-jerking and touching, as well as the warmth and love that overcome all difficulties and reconcile life. The super-strong lineup has jointly created a touching story full of fireworks in the world, which is highly anticipated in this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival movies.





“The World Has Her” has brave and fearless affectionate guardianship, as well as the conflict and reconciliation of firewood, rice, oil and salt. It is a film that can make the audience truly feel love and courage. The heart-wrenching plot and delicate performance make the film’s “world” simple and natural. Breathtaking. In the previous film screening conference held in advance, the film received unanimous praise from industry insiders and experts and scholars. “Touching people’s hearts”, “Don’t be afraid of the true nature of life”, “Healing”, “Full of sense of luxury and film quality”, “A new benchmark for film industry aesthetics”, “A warm female film masterpiece full of humanistic care” ” is the expert accolade for the film’s harvest.





The movie “There is Her in the World” was produced by Asia Pacific Future Film and Television (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taopiao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., etc. “She” is full of moon and accompanies the Mid-Autumn Festival. The pre-sale of the film has been fully opened. On September 9, I will go to the cinema together to watch the movie “There is Her in the World” and defeat the difficulties of life together!

