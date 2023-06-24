Home » The movie “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” is finalized. The poet of Tang poetry will take you through history, appreciate the beauty, and take you on a fantasy adventure! _TOM star
The movie “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” will be released nationwide on July 8, 2023, so stay tuned!

Based on the history of the Tang Dynasty, this film tells the magnificent stories of Li Bai, Gao Shi and many other top poets in the prosperous Tang Dynasty. The trailer and poster of the film have been exposed, which has aroused widespread attention and expectations.

01

Stylized posters show the group portraits of the Tang Dynasty

Constructed into a beautiful Tang style picture scroll

In the “Datang All Stars” character poster released by “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an”, nine stars of the Tang Dynasty, including Li Bai, Gao Shi, Du Fu, Wang Wei, etc., show their respective characteristics in a very stylized way.

Nine posters are connected together to form a beautiful picture scroll of Tang style, which gives people a strong visual impact.

02

Tell the magnificent story of the top poets of the Tang Dynasty

Feel the romance unique to Chinese people

From the perspective of Gao Shi, “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” tells the profound friendship between him and Li Bai for decades, and the magnificent chapters of many top poets shining in the prosperous Tang Dynasty.

The audience’s expectations for the film are high, and they hope to see a new interpretation of the stories of Tang Dynasty poets such as Li Bai, Gao Shi, and Du Fu.

03

The vast and magnificent epic picture scroll of the Tang Dynasty

“Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” reproduces the vastness and magnificence of the great Tang Dynasty through animation.

From the beautiful Chang’an to the beautiful moonlit night in Yangzhou, to the wonders of the Yellow Crane Tower and the Three Gorges, the film shows the style of many places in the Tang Dynasty, bringing the audience the ultimate visual enjoyment, and the audience will be able to enjoy the Tang Dynasty on the big screen. of magnificent scenery.

04

Verse into storyline

The film cleverly integrates Tang poetry into the storyline and character dialogue, showing the rich inner world of the characters. The audience will be able to appreciate the talents of Li Bai, Gao Shi and other poets and the stories behind their creations.

The wonderful use of verses not only adds literary charm, but also deepens the image of the characters.

05

Arouse the audience’s thinking and exploration of history and culture

“Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” explores the value and significance of history and culture through the stories of Tang Dynasty poets.

In the process of watching the film, the audience will have a deeper understanding and thinking about the history, literature and art of the Tang Dynasty. This film will stimulate the audience’s interest in history and culture, and prompt them to further explore and learn.

Thirty thousand miles in Chang’an“As a film with the history of the Tang Dynasty as the background, through gorgeous pictures, wonderful acting skills and exciting stories, it will show the audience the magnificent chapters of the poets in the prosperous Tang Dynasty.

The audience is looking forward to the release of the movie, hoping to appreciate the elegance of Tang Dynasty and the outstanding talents of the poets on the big screen.

