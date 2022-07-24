At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con booth for Avatar: The Last Airbender, Nickelodeon’s Avatar Studios announced plans for the latest animated film for Avatar. The animated film, which follows two very different creative lines from Netflix’s live-action series, will focus on the story of Aang and his friends as they grow up as teenagers.

Cora’s voice actor Janet Varney recorded a video to play at the booth, giving fans information about the new work.

Varney said: “There’s been a lot of rumours, there’s been a lot of speculation, and there’s been a lot of excitement, and I’m also very excited. And this time we felt we should be more explicit. Avatar Studios’ first feature-length film will focus on Avatar. The story of Avatar Aang and his friends.”

Aang is the protagonist of Avatar: The Last Airbender. As Avatar, he has many previous lives. In the animated series, Varney voices Avatar Korra, Aang’s successor, the protagonist of Avatar: The Legend of Korra, set decades after Aang’s time.

According to the information provided on the booth, the new film sets a period that has never been presented in the previous animation, and is the story of Aang and his friends’ youth.