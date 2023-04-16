The movie version of “Love Is Delicious”: The love and workplace of the three sisters resonated with the audience_Guangming.com

Author: Yuan Yuner

The plot is real and down-to-earth, the characters are lively and not rigid, and the emotions are heartfelt and touching. The love movie “Love Is Delicious” released today continues the high reputation of the drama series of the same name. The film is the movie version of the drama of the same name, following the original lineup, directed by Chen Zhengdao and Xu Zhaoren, starring Li Chun, Zhang Hanyun, and Wang Ju. It tells the growth story of three women under the dual challenges of love and the workplace.

Truly show the workplace and emotions of urban women

The “delicious three sisters” Liu Jing, Fang Xin, and Xia Meng portrayed in the film have distinctive personalities, are kind and lovely, and can resonate with many audiences regardless of the challenges they encounter and the growth they experience. In the film, Liu Jing accidentally discovers that her boyfriend Jiang Shanmu uses a dating software, and the crisis of trust is imminent, and the new character Xiang Dongliu becomes a powerful medicine to save her at this moment; Fang Xin is upgraded to a “working mother”, but “novice dad” Zhang Ting Too much nervousness and concern made Fang Xin feel suffocated. Xia Meng, played by Wang Ju, faces new challenges in the workplace. Not only is she misunderstood by her boyfriend Lu Bin, but she is also helpless in the face of the “good-looking” Party A. The stories of the three groups of characters cross forward and are connected in series through the friendship of the three.

“Watching the movie feels relaxed and pleasant, the plot is very realistic, and the overall rhythm of the movie is very good.” After watching “Love Is Delicious”, the audience, Ms. Ding, gave the movie 9 points without hesitation. “And I haven’t seen the drama version, but this doesn’t affect watching the movie directly.”

It truly shows the workplace and emotional state of urban women, which is considered by many audiences and industry insiders to be a highlight of the film. “For example, Zhang, played by Ni Hongjie, is always a strong woman. She has to work hard and take care of the family. And Fang Xin, played by Zhang Hanyun, is pregnant, pregnant, and constantly vomiting during pregnancy. She still sticks to her post. These are all similar to reality. Women’s lives are closer,” said Ms. Ding.

“Many modern idol dramas and movies have some very suspended plots, which make people feel that they are not grounded and have nothing to do with life, but this movie has achieved a non-suspended and unpretentious filming of women, and dares to shoot very ‘light’, and There is no strong dramatic conflict, but it revolves around the growth and demands of modern women, and the tone is relatively natural and light.” Filmmaker Guan Yadi commented.

Friendship between three women moves viewers

Deng Huan, a film media practitioner, believes that the female perspective of the film is close to the present, and fully understands and respects women. “Every woman in the movie is very confident, not so ‘love brain’, and there are no stereotypes about women in some literary works. For example, Xia Meng, played by Wang Ju, went to an online writer to discuss copyright for the first time, and the other party was a little disdainful Said that she didn’t understand the law of entropy increase, and the female agent on the side immediately responded, saying why the girl didn’t understand; Fang Xin’s performance in the workplace was very ambitious, and in the end-credits egg, her boyfriend was asked to simulate the pain of childbirth, etc. These details can show the director’s attitude towards women.” In addition, the film sets the background of the story at a relatively high level of the epidemic stage of the new crown epidemic, showing the state of people’s lives at that time, such as wearing masks every day, Li Chun played Liu Jing’s business in the restaurant was bleak, and Fang Xin’s boyfriend accidentally became a close group of people and had to be quarantined. Deng Huan said that these plots allow the film to record reality.

“Whether it is the previous series or the current movie, whether the characters in it are the three heroines or other characters, everyone has shortcomings, and these shortcomings are very self-consistent. It has a very smooth story line.” Guan Yadi said that although the female characters in the film have love scenes, they are not like “love is the only” in some female works. “For example, Liu Jing, her love life was a mess at the beginning, and she didn’t give her an ending in the end. She didn’t say whether she had broken up with her ex-boyfriend or what happened to the boy she met on a dating app, but it’s good not to explain it. Why? Women have to arrange their relationships clearly before they can develop their careers? The plot that allows the characters to achieve a double harvest of career and love is too clichéd. Our lives are not so perfect at all, and in the end Liu Jing put on chef clothes to go The ending of the work was handled very well. Fang Xin also had some practical problems that made her helpless, but her soft and strong personality is endearing, and the problems encountered in the process of unmarried childbirth are more real.”

The film’s portrayal of the friendship between the three women has become the most heart-wrenching and touching part of the film. “There is a stalk buried in the beginning of the film, saying that if the three sisters quarrel, there is a rule, and each of them must take the initiative to admit a mistake. But at the end, they made a very clever reversal. They decided to change the rules and let themselves reflect. It has become a mutual praise of each other’s strengths. In life, women receive more judgments, and we have high demands on ourselves. The praise in the movie makes me see the power of friendship, and women should be more tolerant Ms. Zhang, an audience member, said that when she saw the reconciliation of the three sisters at the end of the film, she burst into tears. (Yuan Yuner)

[

责编：崔益明 ]