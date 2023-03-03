Original title: The movie version of “Love Is Delicious” is scheduled to be released nationwide on April 15

Sohu Entertainment News Today (March 3), the movie “Love is Delicious” released a “Sisters Eat Buns” trailer and finalized poster. The official announcement will be on April 15 in major theaters across the country. The film was created by the original crew of the 2021 dark horse drama of the same name “Love Is Delicious”, directed by Chen Zhengdao and Xu Zhaoren, written by Shen Yang and Yi Shuaijie, starring Li Chun, Zhang Hanyun and Wang Ju, based on the continuation of the drama version , once again presents the images of three urban women with different personalities and their respective lives. Liu Jing, Fang Xin, and Xia Meng ushered in new growth this time. They encouraged and supported each other in the chaotic state, and gradually realized that the imperfect self is the best self; Perfect sisters.

Li Chun, Zhang Hanyun, Wang Ju, three sisters fit together to truly perform intimate girlfriends and make fun of daily life

In the preview of “Sisters Eat Buns” released today, the three sisters Liu Jing (played by Li Chun), Fang Xin (played by Zhang Hanyun), and Xia Meng (played by Wang Ju) are eating breakfast in a bun shop on the street. The strong atmosphere of fireworks allows the audience to instantly immerse themselves in the real texture. When Liu Jing plucked up the courage to talk about her breakup with her boyfriend Jiang Shanmu, the good sisters Fang Xin and Xia Meng did not comfort her as they imagined, but “soberly” said bluntly, “Who knows if you will reconcile?” “, and the two took turns, saying that the comforting words at this time may become “testimony in court” in the future-don’t persuade the sisters to break up, it will be troublesome in the end! In just 30 seconds of content, you can already feel Liu Jing’s entanglement when facing emotional problems. It can be said to be “real in the world“, which makes people immediately think that such girls are actually often seen in their own lives. And the three sisters came and went to each other’s “verbal battle”, complaining to each other with a sense of wit, but in a few words, it can be seen that they have a deep understanding of each other, because they know themselves and the enemy, so they have no taboos.

In the fixed-file poster released simultaneously, the three sisters laughed wantonly in the flying popcorn, even if there are couples kissing and ecstasy behind them, it is perfect to have sisters by their side! The bright and colorful copywriting on the poster “Imperfect us, the most perfect sisters” also perfectly echoes the picture.

Continuing the story of group portraits of urban women

This time, the original crew of the drama version made another effort. The three sisters Li Chun, Zhang Hanyun, and Wang Ju merged together to make “ordinary girl” Liu Jing, “beautiful girl” Fang Xin and “strong girl” Xia Meng colorful, ” The “original flavor” of the continuous life of “grabbing a horse” was brought to the big screen. On the basis of continuing the characters and stories of the series, it once again interpreted the unchanging friendship and brand-new growth between the three.

