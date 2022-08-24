The first military action film of the year “Wolf Pack” today released the “Double Crisis” version of the trailer and the “Wolf Pack” poster. The main line of the story surfaced for the first time: my country’s overseas natural gas pipeline was provoked by terrorists, led by Zhang Jin, Li Zhiting and Jiang Luxia The members of the wolves team came forward and cooperated to solve the explosion crisis against time. The reporter was informed that the film “Wolf Pack”, with Lv Jianmin as the producer and chief producer, Tang Chenqi as the producer, Jiang Cong as the director and screenwriter, starring Zhang Jin, Li Zhiting and Jiang Luxia, will be released on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 9.

Protect the country’s overseas interests. If it is violated, it will open fire! The movie “Wolf Pack” takes the seven-member wolf pack team led by Zhang Jin, guarding the lifeline of energy as the main line, and staged a hard-core confrontation in the energy battle, reflecting the team members’ fighting spirit of “fighting hard and winning every fight”. As an annual military action film, “Wolf Pack” does not fall into the rut. In addition to showing the tough border battle, it also reveals the energy game behind the interest groups of various countries. Terrorist forces set their sights on the natural gas pipelines that my country and Kuliguo cooperate with, trying to seize core interests and destroy my country’s energy lifeline. The crisis is imminent. Who will protect the overseas interests of the motherland? The film focuses on such a group of little-known overseas security forces for the first time. Zhang Jin leads the seven-member wolf team to be ordered in danger, staged a retrograde of life and death in a desperate situation, and races against time to complete cross-border rescue.

The director of the film, Jiang Cong, spent three years carefully polishing the script. In order to ensure professionalism, Wu Xinlei, a military expert who had served in the special forces of the Parachute Regiment for ten years, was specially invited to serve as a military consultant, and Dong Wei, a well-known industry leader, was invited to serve as an action guide. Whether it is the tactical training and combat cooperation of the actors in the early stage, or the dazzling variety of firearms and equipment in the film, they are all rare “professional” and “complete” in the same type of film. At the same time, according to Wu Xinlei, each person’s equipment in the film is modified according to personal signs, habits and division of labor, and each gun has its own characteristics. In addition, the main creative team has developed cutting-edge armaments such as Sky Umbrella, which are rare in domestic and foreign military-themed film and television dramas, by reviewing a large number of military historical materials, and through rigorous actual combat scrutiny and exclusive improvement, making military fans cry out surprises.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press