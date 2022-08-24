

The cool military action film “Wolf Pack” has again exposed the “Double Crisis” version of the trailer and the “Wolf Pack” poster. The main line of the story surfaced for the first time: my country’s overseas natural gas pipeline was provoked by terrorists, led by Zhang Jin, Li Zhiting, and Jiang Luxia. The members of the wolf team came forward and cooperated to fight against the clock to solve the explosion crisis. Under the severe situation, the internal contradictions of the team have also emerged one by one, and the danger has escalated. Under the double pressure of internal and external difficulties, can they fight against the backwater and save the day?

Zhang Jin led the wolves team racing against time to solve the explosion crisis

The undercurrent of the great power energy game is at stake

Protect the overseas interests of the motherland. If you violate it, you will open fire! The movie “Wolf Pack” takes the seven-member wolf pack team led by Zhang Jin as the main line to protect the energy lifeline of the motherland, and staged a hard-core energy battle, reflecting the team members’ fighting spirit of “struggle in battle and win in every fight”. . The new trailer of the movie was released on August 24. The main line of the story was revealed for the first time, and the reason for the action of the wolf group was explained for the first time: terrorists from Kuliguo controlled the gas field outside our country. bombed into the country. In the face of the blatant provocation of the enemy shooting civilians, can the wolf team race against time to solve the pipeline explosion crisis? In addition, the internal contradictions of the team are beginning to emerge. Why does Ke Tong (played by Li Zhiting) and Lao Diao (played by Zhang Jin) go head-to-head, and what are the secrets between them? In the preview, the wolf team and the terrorists are in full swing, the wolves are dispatched, group sniping, gun battles, extreme car chases… The atmosphere of swords and arrows is about to emerge. The captain Lao Diao played by Zhang Jin and the villain leader fight with daggers and fists. To the meat, let people exhale and stimulate! Under the situation of domestic and foreign difficulties and 100,000 urgent situations, can they complete the task at all costs? The movie needs to be further revealed.

As an annual military cool film, “Wolf Pack” does not fall into the rut. In addition to showing the tough border battle, it also reveals the energy game behind the interest groups of various countries. Terrorist forces set their sights on the natural gas pipelines that my country and Kuliguo cooperate with, trying to seize core interests and destroy my country’s energy lifeline. The crisis is imminent. Who will protect the overseas interests of the motherland? The film focuses on such a group of little-known overseas security forces for the first time. Zhang Jin leads the seven-member wolf team to be ordered in danger, staged a retrograde of life and death in a desperate situation, and races against time to complete cross-border rescue. This film is full of “military content”. Zhang Jin, Li Zhiting, and Jiang Luxia are all action-oriented actors who have practiced martial arts for many years. What kind of sparks will they collide with this first collaboration? let us wait and see.

Professional ordnance real guns and live ammunition show “hard power”

The annual military action cool film locks the first choice for Mid-Autumn Festival viewing

At the same time, the movie also released a poster of the “Wolf Squad”. In the thick smoke of the explosion, the Wolf Squad charged with guns, eyes like a torch, and they were ready to fight. The director of the film, Jiang Cong, spent three years carefully polishing the script. In order to ensure professionalism, Wu Xinlei, a military expert who had served in the special forces of the Parachute Regiment for ten years, was specially invited to serve as a military consultant, and Dong Wei, a well-known industry leader, was invited to serve as an action guide. Whether it is the tactical training and combat cooperation of the actors in the early stage, or the dazzling variety of firearms and equipment in the film, they are all rare “professional” and “complete” in the same type of film. At the same time, according to Wu Xinlei, each person’s equipment in the film is modified according to personal signs, habits and division of labor, and each gun has its own characteristics. Among them, there are many firearms such as M4, Glock 17, M1911, G36K, etc., which are urgently needed by military fans to find out in the theater.

In addition, the main creative team has developed cutting-edge armaments such as Sky Umbrella, which are rare in domestic and foreign military-themed film and television dramas, by reviewing a large number of military historical materials, and through rigorous actual combat scrutiny and exclusive improvement, making military fans cry out surprises. Among them, the “Umbrella” technology, which appeared in the posters and covered the retreat of important people, was improved from the La nacelle ESCAPE escape cable. A series of professional ordnance props, plus three hard-core performances of real guns and live ammunition, also let Ben The film occupies a place in the highly competitive Mid-Autumn Festival with “excellent strength”. Since the official announcement of the film “Wolf Pack” last week, the popularity of the film has been increasing day by day. The rare story of the counter-strike team to smash the conspiracy of foreign terrorist forces, to protect the interests of the motherland, and the tough attitude of “if anyone offends me, it will be doubled back”, once The release of the material instantly ignited the audience’s expectations: “If you are a man, you will fight”, “I finally have a decent military action movie to watch this year.”

2022’s first military action film “Wolf Pack” will be released on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 9.