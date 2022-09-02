Source title: The movie “You in My World” is set to meet you in the cool golden autumn on September 16

Recently, the much-watched love suspense movie "You in My World" is officially scheduled for September 16, and will be launched on the national theater chain. Line Cinematography. The film "You in My World" is full of mystery in love, full of suspense, and full of novel themes. It is the most anticipated love suspense work this year. The movie "You in My World" is a work that integrates suspense, love, literature and art, and thriller. Among them, the parallel elements of suspense + love will become the most noteworthy highlight of the film. The film perfectly balances the rhythm of these two plots , the fascinating plot and its content are quite interesting, enough to subvert the audience's previous cognition of this type of subject matter, and it is more attractive than the same type of movies. The film tells the story of Bai Yu (played by Liu Jing), a female widow who works in a funeral home, and Wen Cen (played by Xiao Ai), who had known each other when she was a student, experienced love, farewell, and reunion. When a person's love is fulfilled, the male protagonist Wen Cen becomes strange. At the same time, the funeral home where Bai Yu works also has a series of strange, bizarre and suspicious events, which makes people shudder. What exactly happened? At that time, everyone will go to the cinema to uncover the fog… This "You in My World" is a film directed and acted by director Liu Jing. From the pre-script planning to the shooting and post-production, the whole process is checked. What's more worth mentioning is that the background environment in the film was shot in a funeral home. It is also the first in the industry in recent years in China. The service is unique. In order to try to restore the real background indefinitely, the props and facilities involved are the most realistic and restore the relevant working equipment in the funeral home, and include large-scale close-ups, which really makes people feel Creepy. Using the most realistic perspective to push the tense and exciting atmosphere to a climax, this is also an unprecedented breakthrough in domestic film and television works! The film was produced by Beijing Leyu Jingxing Culture Media Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Yunying Tiancheng (Beijing) Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Yunnan Film Group, and distributed by Beijing Huanying Times Culture Media Co., Ltd. The film will be released nationwide on September 16. The cinema was released, and Liu Jing returned as a director to create a cinema film with his strength, boldly experimenting with funeral home elements, and performing roles with intriguing acting skills. I believe that such a sincere work will bring unexpected surprises and feelings to everyone. Fans who like suspenseful love can go to the cinema to see the excitement.

