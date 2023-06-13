The moving question of the daughter of Benjamín Vicuña and China about Blanca: “Dad, or what…?”

In full interview with the Chilean program from you to you, Benjamín Vicuña was surprised with a moving question from Magnolia, his daughter and China Suárez; about Blanca, the eldest daughter of the actor and Pampita, who tragically died in 2012 when she was just 6 years old.

In the interview, which took place at her home, the little girl approached Vicuña and asked her about her sister in a very particular way: “Dad, isn’t Blanca the same or similar to me?”

“Blanca is just like you,” the Chilean actor assured him.

“My children make me jealous because I have more photos of Blanca than of everyone… But hey,” Vicuña also revealed at another point in the interview.

On May 15, Blanca would have turned 17 and Pampita organized an emotional tribute.

The model inaugurated a playground for a home in Don Torcuato, financed by her and her family, so that the children: “It is a beautiful example for the children to live this day with joy, that is how we wanted to live it.”