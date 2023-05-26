The MPN keeps the document of a candidate for judge of Chos Malal blocked

The Council of the Neuquén Magistracy will break this year his mark for calls for contests in a yearand between 2023 and 2024 will have selected more than 40 new judges, judges, prosecutors, defenders and defenders of all jurisdictions. But for them to effectively assume their position need legislative agreementand the Neuquén Popular Movement is making a show of its power to control who enters and who does not enter the Judiciary.

last tuesday 23, the Constitutional Affairs and Justice Commission interviewed Nancy Vielma, winner of the contest for judge of the Appeals Chamber of the provincial interior with seat of functions in San Martín de los Andes. In the next session they will approve her appointment.

Vielma won contest 206 of the Council of the Magistracy. Your sheet reached the Legislature on May 16Therefore, the commission chaired by Maximiliano Caparroz It took just a week to summon her.

So much speed was an exception. In general, the MPN, which controls the commission, it takes a little longer. And when you want to block a sheet, does not hide.

six months without treatment

Nadia Kubatov’s statement, for the second time blocked in the Legislature. (File/Oscar Livera).

For six and a half months it has languished in a drawer that of Nadia Kubatov, a lawyer from Neuquén who on November 8, 2022 was officially declared the winner of the contest for Judge of Chos Malal Guarantees.

Since then, the Legislature approved half a dozen documents of judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys, some of whom they are already workingwho won competitions of the Council of the Magistracy after Kubatov or in a more or less contemporary way.

The vacant position in Chos Malal is just as important as the others that have already been coveredso it is not understood what is the criteria of the camera to prioritize the treatment of the sheets.

Black river he asked Caparroz the reason for the delay.

“We are studying it,” he said.

-That sounds like they are not going to approve it, why don’t they say so?

-No, no, there were already deputies who asked about that statement. We are studying it -he insisted.

The privilege of not explaining

Legislators have a great privilege: They can approve or reject a statement without giving reasons..

En 2019, Kubatov won the contest to be a public defender in Neuquén capital, and the legislative integration of that time rejected his statement by majority.

According to the palate of the deputies who voted against, “he did not give the profile” due to his feminist militancy.

A complex and discretionary act

The appointment of a judge, judge, prosecutor, defender or defender is a complex act, in the sense that consists of several parts: the competition in the Council of the Magistracy it’s the firstthe approval of the specifications in the Legislature is the second.

In theory, the first part is the most “objective” because it has “measurable” parameters: antecedents and written and oral exams of the applicant. The discretionary tranche is the personal interview with the counselors, who ends up defining the result of the contest.

Once the winner’s statement enters the Legislature, the evaluation is purely political. It’s okay that’s the way it is, the problem is that decisions are made in secret and without giving reasons to society, as it should be with every act of government.

With 40 sheets about to be sent for the consideration of legislators, It is a fact to keep in mind.



