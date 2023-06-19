the multimillion-dollar figure that will collect

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time. In addition, he managed to transform his name into a brand. Many companies bet on his image and, in addition, his last name gives its name to one of the most important sportswear and urban clothing brands in the world.

Among his many investments is the one he made with the Charlotte Hornets, of which he became the owner of 97 percent of the share package. However, everything seems on track for MJ to sell that team. Sportingly, Jordan’s Hornets entered the playoffs a couple of times, but they were far from being a team with significant desires. So that “His Majesty of her” got tired of the team and put it up for sale.

Who will take over the team is a group of investors led by Gabe Plotkin, who was a minority shareholder in the group, and Rick Schnall, minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks. That is to say, two businessmen already linked to basketball, accompanied by an investment group.

Although there are no official figures, it will be said that the sale would be for 2 billion dollars. An impressive number. And that takes on even more value if one takes into account that he paid “barely” 275 million dollars at the time to acquire the Hornets. That is, Michael Jordan really with Charlotte Hornets: not championships, but a lot of money from the sale of him,

