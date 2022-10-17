Listen to the audio version of the article

When Spotify was launched in 2008, the music industry was at the crucial moment in which the showdown with the Internet could no longer be postponed, and it had entered an epochal crisis, for many irreversible: CD sales were collapsing, the purchase of digital files did not take off, piracy seemed unstoppable. Although the industry has not yet found a true balance, now the proceeds of the streaming they have in fact replaced the sale of physical copies and piracy is a marginal phenomenon. The Swedish company was one of the main culprits of this transformation, of which, however, the musicians mainly paid the price.

The playlist (on Netflix), an entirely Swedish production, should not be seen as a docudrama on the rise of Spotify: the story is fictionalized in a truly brazen way, despite the fact that it often goes into rather technical details of the legal, IT or financial aspects. Rather, it is a sort of audiovisual essay that reconstructs in a simple but effective way the currents of thought of that crucial moment: the IT idealism of the first web, the inertia of record companies, the conflict between generations. Thanks to a light, self-deprecating and rhythmic style, the series manages to be fun and to make up for even the many defects: the daring narrative inventions, the caramel photography, the useless whirl of the camera around the actors, the clichés about startups.

Crucial is the choice to give a different protagonist to each episode, telling the story several times and in a contradictory way: the founder Daniel Ek; the CEO of Sony; the lawyer who managed the contracts with the record companies; the chief of programmers; co-founder Martin Lorentzon. Each of them describes himself as the keystone, the one who solved the fundamental problem and allowed Spotify to become a reality, and the sum of these different points of view creates an interesting picture of the problems the music industry was confronted with. . The last episode, dedicated to the fictional musician Bobbi T, is also the darkest one, as it addresses the central issue of the ridiculous fees reserved for musicians, one of the main reasons for criticism of the platform.

The playlist

Per-Olav Sørensen and Christian Spurrier

Netflix