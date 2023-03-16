Despite the improvements in collection numbers, after the collapse caused by the pandemic, Cipolletti is still far from ideal. From the Economy area they advanced that he will not cover what is projected in the budget and that is why new works for the city cannot be thought of. The objective of this year will be to finish the works already started during the administration.

The budget corresponds to the expenses that the municipality presupposes that it will have each year and from there the total money available to the municipality for security, public works, and social assistance is determined.

For this year the Cipolletti government budgeted 8,519 million pesos, which corresponds to one hundred percent more than last year where the budget was 4,400 million. Although municipal tax collection improved, reaching 65% of taxpayers, it is not enough to cover the annual budget, sources from the municipal government stated.

During the In 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, revenue from municipal fees and taxes reached 47% collection, while 53% came from co-participation funds. In 2022 some points changed and there remained 51% of co-participation and 41% collection, 6% less than the previous year.

This year, in 2023, the percentages show that municipal collection gained more relative weight, reaching 51% of income, while co-participation has been contributing 49%. The figures are almost the same, but the inflationary race that exists in the country also harms these percentages, and therefore, the works that the municipality intends to develop.

In it breakdown of the main items of municipal collection They correspond to the collection of municipal and retributive fees, the inspection fee, public lighting, metered parking, use of antennas, cemetery, taxis and work authorizations.

While the co-participation comes from national and provincial taxes, including VAT, profits, personal assets, gross income and stamps. Within these income the payment of the Castello Plan is also discounted. For this year the municipality must amortize 83 million pesos.

What percentage remains for municipal works of Cipolletti

The Secretary of the Treasury, Adrián Garnero said that currently the largest expense that the municipality has is the wage bill, since approximately between 49% and 52% of the total income is used to pay salaries. Another percentage is destined for necessary expenses such as the payment of fuel, payment of vehicle insurance that correspond to the municipal patrimony.

The rest is released or is destined for city works according to priorities. «The percentage is finite and does not cover the budget that the municipality prepares for each year, therefore, today it is not possible to carry out large works,” said Garnero.

During 2022, the mayor Claudio Di Tella assured that this electoral year a higher percentage would be allocated to public works, security and political housing, but the truth is that there is not enough income to generate new works, therefore, the objective will be to sustain and finish the pending works of the city such as the multipurpose hall of the 1200 homes.

“This year the public works budget was 1,100 million pesos., while in 2022 it was 700 million. Clearly, that money was enough for a few things, but there are works pending to finish with the 2023 budget,” said the Secretary of the Treasury.

He added that: “with the 2022 budget, the asphalt for the Las Viñas, Trabajo, Santa Clara, Villa Alicia and Manzanar neighborhoods was tendered. The tender was 120 million pesos for the four neighborhoods, but due to redeterminations according to inflation we had 100 million pesos more. There was a part that could not be finished and we had to pass it on for this year.

He also explained that “this year of management it will not be possible to carry out asphalt works because it is necessary to bet on accurate works as are the lights. The other works usually have unforeseen events and that causes the term to be extended, and we end up paying more, but this year we have to limit the expense, “he explained.

Regarding the housing policy, he stated that together with the province under the urban land program, lots were delivered in the district area, but this does not solve the problems of access to land that the people of Cipoleños have.

«There is a great demand for housing policy and urbanization of popular neighborhoods. Today the neighborhoods are being regularized with Nation funds. Today we see a very large growth in Cipolletti based on what the State can give », he concluded.

