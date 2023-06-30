The Municipality and Unse presented the symphonic concert for the Ciudad del Barco

29/06/2023 – 23:39 Santiago
Given a good crowd, the Concert for the Ciudad del Barco was held in the Basilica Cathedral with the presentation of the Symphony Orchestra of the National University of Santiago del Estero, directed by maestro Pedro Barbieri and jointly organized by the Municipality of the Capital and the UNSE, within the framework of the 50 years of the House of Higher Studies.
The musical gala presented a wide repertoire of music that began with “The Marriage of Figaro” by Mozart; followed with “Cinema Paradiso” by Ennio Morricone; “La Vieja” by the Díaz Brothers; “Nostalgias santiagueñas” by the Ábalos Brothers; “Moon River” by Henry Moncini and concluded with Mozart’s “Symphony No. 25”.
At the beginning of the event, the director of municipal Culture, Francisco Avendaño, stated that this concert is part of the access policies to cultural assets carried out by the mayor, Ing. Norma Fuentes, and the work team of the Municipality of the Capital, making different proposals of hierarchy available to the residents.
Present on the occasion were the municipal government secretary, Néstor Machado; the rector of the UNSE, Héctor Paz, among other authorities.