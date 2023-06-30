The Municipality and Unse presented the symphonic concert for the Ciudad del Barco

write a title for this article Xie Zhenye, the finalist of the National Athletics Championships, won the men’s 200m with his best result of the season

The 2023 National Athletics Championships, World Championships and Asian Games trials will end on the 29th. Zhejiang star Xie Zhenye won the men’s 200m final with a time of 20.49 seconds and created his best result of the season.

So far, Xie Zhenye has won the men’s 100m and 200m double championships in this event. He bluntly said that both events have the potential to continue to improve. “The 200-meter preliminaries were not very comfortable. The finals mainly adjusted the rhythm. I didn’t expect to be able to run a very good result. Many places can continue to be adjusted.” For the 100 meters, he said that he would be ready to open 10 seconds again at any time Mark.



On the same day, gold medals for several projects were also decided. Tibet’s Zhaxi Tsering won the men’s 10,000-meter hurdles and won another gold after the men’s 3,000-meter hurdles; the women’s 10,000-meter champion went to Hebei player Li Yaxuan. Guangxi player Liu Dezhu and Zhejiang player Rao Xinyu won the men’s and women’s 800m first place respectively. The men’s hammer and shot put champions belonged to Jiangsu’s Wang Qi and Liaoning’s Liu Yang respectively. The women’s pole vault, triple jump and hammer throw gold medals were won by Anhui’s Niu Chunge, Guangdong’s Zeng Rui and Shaanxi’s Wang Zheng respectively. Hunan’s Huang Guifen won the women’s 200m. Zhu Shenglong from Hubei and Wu Yanni from Sichuan were crowned men’s 110m hurdles and women’s 100m hurdles respectively. Sun Qihao from Jiangsu and Liu Jingyi from Zhejiang won the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon championships respectively.



The Fujian team and the Zhejiang team won the men’s and women’s 4X100m relay championships respectively, and the Shandong team and the Guangdong team ranked first in the men’s and women’s 4X400m relay.



After the game, Tian Xiaojun, vice chairman of the Chinese Athletic Association, believed that this event tested the training results of the first half of the year, and the performance of top athletes in each event met expectations, and many athletes created personal or season personal best results. “In the women’s throwing event, Gong Lijiao and Feng Bin threw the second best results in the world in the season; in the men’s jumping event, Zhu Yaming’s results ranked fifth in the world this season, and Wang Jianan ranked ninth in the world; in the track competition, Xie Zhenye’s men’s 100 meters 10 seconds 09 is also a good performance; Shi Yuhao, who came back from injury, won silver medals in the men’s 100 meters and long jump, which laid a good foundation for the upcoming international competition.”



Tian Xiaojun said that this competition will produce the national track and field team’s preliminary list for the World Championships and Asian Games, and the national team will enter the sprint stage of preparing for the Asian Championships, World Championships and Asian Games. On the 30th, the 4X100m relay team will take the lead in going to Kazakhstan to participate in an IAAF Bronze Label event, striving to gain more points for the World Championships.

