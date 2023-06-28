The judicial case in which the hacking of the phone of the former Buenos Aires Security Minister, Marcelo D’Alessandro, is being investigated, continues to produce data with a high impact on Río Negro politics. Now it became known that un ex fiscalwho investigated Cristina Kirchner, also was spied on by the company NOSIS based on a request from the Municipality of Roca.

Is about Ignacio Mahiques, who participated in the Vialidad, Hotesur and Los Sauces cases. The former prosecutor is currently a member of the Criminal, Juvenile Criminal, Misdemeanor and Misdemeanors Chamber of Appeals.

As reported by Infobae, the hacking of personal data would have materialized on September 13, 2022when Mahiques denounced – before the Specialized Fiscal Unit in Computer Crimes and Contraventions of Buenos Aires – having lost access to his telephone line.

In the judicial presentation, the former instructor assured that a person posed as him before the Movistar company, received a new chip and He accessed his WhatsApp and Telegram accounts.

The municipality of Roca is accused of spying on a former prosecutor who investigated Cristina Kirchner: how the data was obtained

According to the investigation, the person in charge of hacking federal judges, and Marcelo D’Alessandro himself, was a missionary, called Ezequiel Nuñes Pinheiro. The man was arrested this morning by order of federal judge Marcelo Martínez De Giorgi, who is investigating the case for spying on federal judges.

According to Nuñes Pinheiro’s statement, the person who hired him He identified himself as “ElJuanxd” and always paid him in advance with cryptocurrencies. Although the identity of the contractor could not yet be confirmed.

It was during the investigation when the prosecutor Daniela Dupuy asked the NOSIS firm to present a complete report on all the orders registered from the user of the Municipality of Roca. It was in that annex that the query about Ignacio Mahiques appeared.

“Nuñez Pinheiro also sought it out to (Ignacio) Mahiques from a trick user”, added legal sources.

Who is the former prosecutor who would have been spied on by the municipality of Roca

According to Perfil, Ignacio Mahiques was appointed ad hoc prosecutor in 2016 to collaborate with prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita in cases against Cristina Kirchner and her family. The only trial that had the vice president in the dock, the Highway case, was investigated by Mahiques.

Also participated in the Hotesur cause. In that file, the accusation was not reduced only to Kirchner but also to Florencia and Máximo Kirchner.

Currently, it no longer belongs to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Less than two months ago, he was sworn in as a member of the Criminal, Juvenile Criminal, Misdemeanor and Offense Appeals Chamber.





