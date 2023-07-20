The Murder of Ashley Hands: Resolved After 18 Years – The Case of the ‘Hollywood Ripper’

Title: “18-Year Murder Mystery of Ashley Hands Finally Solved as ‘Hollywood Ripper’ Receives Death Sentence”

Los Angeles, CA – After nearly two decades, the haunting murder of fashion student Ashley Hands has finally been resolved with the conviction of notorious serial killer Michael Gargiulo, popularly known as the “Hollywood Ripper.” Gargiulo, who has been found guilty of killing two women, including Ashley and Maria Bruno, was handed the death sentence in 2021.

Ashley, aged 22, was brutally stabbed 47 times in her Los Angeles apartment on February 21, 2001, which coincided with the night she was supposed to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher. According to reports from that time, Ashton arrived at Ashley’s house to find the door unanswered. Assuming she was not home, he left. However, he noticed a stain on the floor, initially dismissing it as red wine.

During the trial, the “That ’70s Show” actor testified about his encounter that fateful night, shedding light on the series of tragic events. Ashley’s murder remained unresolved for years until Gargiulo’s conviction in August 2019.

Throughout the trial and subsequent sentencing, Gargiulo adamantly maintained his innocence, claiming he was wrongly accused due to the detectives’ biased view. The delayed final verdict was announced in 2021, bringing a sense of closure to the families of the victims.

Ashley Ellerin, as she was known posthumously, was remembered as a “beautiful,” “fun,” and “spontaneous” young woman who had a promising future ahead of her. Chris Duran, a friend of Ashley, revealed that she had encountered Gargiulo when he helped her fix a flat tire on her vehicle. Tragically, this meeting connected her life with the violent actions of the “Hollywood Ripper” and led to the untimely demise of several other women.

The case of Ashley Ellerin and the heinous crimes committed by Gargiulo have revealed the gruesome nature of a serial killer and the tragic link between a young woman and a future Hollywood star. Although justice has finally been served, the memory of these chilling crimes will forever linger in the minds of those who witnessed the horrors nearly two decades ago.

