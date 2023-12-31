The Music Industry Mourns the Loss of Producer and Composer Bram Inscore at 41

The world of music is mourning the loss of producer and composer Bram Inscore, who tragically took his own life at the age of 41. Inscore was known for collaborating with bands like BTS and artists such as Troye Sivan, making his death a devastating loss for the entertainment industry. His family sent a statement to the media on December 30, revealing that he had ended his life on December 19 after battling depression.

Described as selfless and generous by his loved ones, Inscore was known for his deep compassion and dry wit. Originally from San Francisco, he began his musical career playing bass in high school and studying music at the University of Southern California before leaving to tour with bands such as Beck, Twin Shadow, Thurston Moore, and Charlotte Gainsbourg. He eventually turned to songwriting and released his debut solo album ‘B.R.A.M.’ in 2009. In 2016, as part of the duo Touch, he gained recognition with ‘It’s Fate’. Inscore also collaborated with renowned artists including Troye Sivan, Andy Grammer, and BTS.

The impact of Inscore’s work and his untimely death has sent shockwaves through the music industry. His contributions and collaborations will be remembered, and his loss deeply felt by those who knew him. An outpouring of grief and tributes has followed the news of his passing, with many remembering him for his remarkable talent and the mark he left on the world of music.

