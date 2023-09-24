The music of flying saucers, an exhibition by Paolo Toselli in Alessandria

Remember the five notes used by Earthlings in the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”? The ones played by earthlings, and then repeated by the aliens of the mega flying saucer to communicate? The famous «Sol, la, fa, fa, do» that Steven Spielberg created with 5 notes because it was compared to the word «Helloì, that is, Hello».

And the golden disc containing classical music sent to our solar system, and now traveling in interstellar space aboard the Voyager 1 and 2 probes, conceived by Carl Sagan and destined for alien civilizations? These are just two of the curiosities that are on display until October 30th at the Gambarina Ethnographic Museum in Alessandria, in an exhibition entitled «The music of flying saucers – Sounds and words around the idea of ​​the alien» curated by Paolo Toselli, ufology scholar from the Cisu (Italian Center for Ufological Studies) and founder, in 1990, of the Contemporary Voices and Legends Collection Centre, which boasts a unique archive of its kind.

The rich UFO-based collection Paolo Toselli welcomes us with a t-shirt that shows a flying saucer almost picking up a man. More of a drawing from a “contactee” or from someone who has been kidnapped by extraterrestrials. And instead: «But in reality this is our dream, our desire» – Toselli tells us, who is part of an association, Cisu, which collaborates with Cicap on UFO cases – «But we must be realistic, and so far we have not we have never had any concrete proof of the arrival of extraterrestrials, except for very few cases which remain a mystery, but unsolved. However, they remain alive in our imagination. And beyond what a person may believe, in fact it is as if they really existed among us, and for decades, in science fiction, in comics, but also in advertising, in fashion, in entertainment and of course in music.” This is the motivation for the Alexandrian exhibition, which Toselli created by partially displaying his large collection of every relic relating to the theme of UFOs and extraterrestrials.

Smiles, songs and aliens

On display there is everything, starting from the records of the mid-50s, with the song presented in Sanremo entitled «Era un omino piccino piccino», and then from the Italian songs by Peppino Di Capri, Franco Franchi, Renato Rascel, Enrico Montesano, to international stars such as David Bowie, Sun Ra and Ringo Starr.

Even Mina, in 2011, transformed into an alien in her album «Piccolino», and returned in this capacity at the controls of the Opera spaceship in the commercials for Sanremo 2018.

«The first musical score, from 1950, was called “flying cymbals” – says Toselli – “as UFOs were best known at the time. And then many others arrived. Most artists or musical groups were inspired by the appearances of flying saucers and aliens in general. And then the new fashions: crop circles and kidnapping aliens appear in many music videos. There are also musical groups called “Ufo”, or “Foo Fighters”, and the Italians “Captain Mantell”».

There is no shortage of dialect songs, from “Semo marziani”, in Trieste, from 1950 and by Riccardo Just, to the Piedmontese “I l’hai parlà con ij marsian”, from 1970 and by Gipo Farassino. There are hundreds of album covers and singles of every nationality that feature images of alien creatures represented according to stereotypes that are part of popular culture and also by images or drawings of actual sightings. And a part of these are exhibited at the Gambarina Museum.

The Voyager disk In 1977, in August and then in September, the interplanetary probes left Cape Canaveral, first Voyager 1 and then 2 respectively. They were protagonists of one of the most successful missions in the history of space exploration, also considering that they were automatic space vehicles of 1960s concept and technology: “And on board they carry two golden records like those for gramophones, on which NASA recorded sounds of the Earth and musical pieces” – explains Toselli – “one of which with all Inside 30 music tracks. No Italian songs, unfortunately. But recent pieces, for the time, and above all symphonic music, from Bach to Mozart. The idea is to get them into the hands, or presumed to be, of extraterrestrials. Who knows if they will be able to decipher our music correctly. However, the disk is now traveling towards other stars.”

The exhibition “The Music of Flying Saucers” will be open to the public (free entry) at the “Once Upon a Time” Museum in Alessandria (Piazza della Gambarina) until 30 October, from 8.30am to 12.30pm and from 3.30pm to 7pm, excluding Sunday morning. By appointment, guided tours may also be available. The conference «A music of UFOs» with Danilo Arona and Paolo Toselli is scheduled for Sunday 8 October, at 5pm.

Info and appointments on 0131.400.30 and email museogambarina6@gmail.com. Website: www.museodellagambarina.com