A musical that puts unmanned vehicles on the stage is both a tribute to the present and a performance for the future. It is jointly produced by Beijing Performing Arts Group and Beijing Economic and Technological Development District Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and undertaken by Beijing Opera and Dance Theatre and Shangyicheng (Beijing) Technology and Culture Group. The musical “A Dream Is Real”, which focuses on the theme of technological innovation. On the evening of October 17, a live broadcast event of the class showed the behind-the-scenes creation, a stage full of technology, and the essence of the performance.

In the evening, the main creators explained the original intention and creative significance of the whole play, so that the public can understand the cutting-edge stories of China‘s current scientific and technological development. “Yi Meng Yizhen” focuses on opening up a new technology track, starting from the technology hotspot unmanned vehicles that the public pays attention to, showing the whole process of resolving the chip crisis in the process of industrial iterative updating, and interweaving a picture of breakthroughs by scientific and technological workers and entrepreneurs The key core technologies and the vivid scenes of seeking technological self-reliance and self-improvement play the main theme of a technologically powerful country. The play will premiere at the Tianqiao Arts Center from October 20 to 23.

prototype

Focus on Entrepreneurs in Economic Development Zone

As the main platform of “Three Cities and One District” in the construction of an international science and technology innovation center in Beijing and the main position of the capital’s high-tech industry, after 30 years of construction and development, the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone has grown from a piece of farmland to an area including new energy vehicles and smart networks. The forefront of high-tech industries including Lianhe has become a pioneer in the high-quality development of the capital. Beijing Performing Arts Group adheres to the people-centered creative orientation, focuses on Yizhuang, a hot spot for entrepreneurship, and cooperates with the main creators and powerful actors of domestic musicals to create and arrange the theme of technology self-reliance and self-reliance, integrating technology and art, full of imagination Powerful stage work.

Based on the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone as the world‘s first high-level autonomous driving demonstration zone and the country’s first intelligent network-connected vehicle policy pilot zone, the work is based on the entrepreneurs of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone. An inspirational story of breakthroughs in key core technologies and promoting independent innovation.

innovation

Show the awakening moment on the road to power

Dong Ning, deputy general manager of Beijing Performing Arts Group and producer of the musical “A Dream Is True”, said: This is an original musical that breaks the theme of the capital’s innovative culture. The fusion of art is an imaginative stage work that belongs to the modern and the future. We chose Yizhuang, one of the most representative science and technology development zones in Beijing, as the cornerstone of our creation, and took the technological development of artificial intelligence technology development and chip technology research and development as the main story line, telling the story of China‘s high-tech industry pioneers seeking their original aspirations and pursuing their dreams. It shows the awakening moment of the country and the nation on the road to power through science and technology. In order to better interpret this theme to the audience, we have assembled a first-class creative team of musicals and a team of talented actors in the industry. We hope to tell Chinese stories well through “Yi Meng Yizhen”, sing the voice of technology for self-reliance and self-improvement, and use the power of literature and art. Celebrate the party’s twentieth victory convening.

Yang Zhaoheng, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Beijing Opera and Dance Theatre, said that Beijing Opera and Dance Theatre, relying on the advantages of singing and dancing resources, under the leadership of the group, has made plans and focused efforts in the musical theatre market. On the basis of the successful launch of the musical “In the Distance”, Beige established a musical troupe in September last year. This year, it also launched the technology-themed musical “Dream and Reality”, and will also launch the Chinese version of “The Count of Monte Cristo”. On the one hand, he learns advanced musical theater production experience from abroad, and on the other hand, he also explores the production mode suitable for my country’s local original musicals, so as to realize the new development of state-owned literary and art troupes in the new era.

main creator

The main creator living in Yizhuang writes his feelings into the plot

Nowadays, people living in Yizhuang have become accustomed to the continuous trials of unmanned vehicles, and even unmanned vehicles have become one of their common means of transportation in the area. The musical “Yi Meng Yizhen” focuses on Yizhuang’s leading intelligent industry field and intelligent network connection concept in the country and the world, and creates creations around the field of artificial intelligence. Xu Rui, deputy dean of Beijing Dance Academy and screenwriter shared, “From a small chip context, you can see the entire city of science and technology and the city of the future.”

Moving the city of the future to the stage has become the most determined original intention of the main creators, and the screenwriter Zhang Wenxiao, who has lived in Yizhuang for many years, is even more so. His true story is integrated into the play, connecting people and technological development. The resulting ubiquitous and inextricably linked connections are expressed in nuanced detail.

The whole drama has assembled a strong lineup of domestic musicals, including Liu Yan, Wang Kai, Li Chenxi, Zhou Mohan, Sun Gechuanye, Ming Jiaxin, Zhang Keying and other actors. That night, the actors Liu Yan and Wang Kai who played “Hao Jie” sang the aria “Just This Moment”; the musical actor Li Chenxi who played “Huang Tao” and the film and television actor Zhang Keying who played Li Jieshan sang the song “The Coins of the Coin” affectionately. Two Sides”, two sings, one agitated and one romantic, followed by a lyric to express the understanding of the character.

stage

A blueprint for a smart city where cutting-edge industries converge

On the stage of “A Dream Is True”, the fulcrum is formed by superimposing cubes of different sizes, extending from the origin to the XYZ axis in the form of pixels, as if the corner of the skyline is built in a computer-generated three-dimensional world. Standing as a landmark, this building complex is the epitome of the development and construction of the past 30 years. With the cooperation of counterpoint projection, the structure and material can be infinitely changed, depicting a smart city that gathers cutting-edge industries such as chips, radar, and display screens. blueprint. The overall space flows with the movement of the up, down, left, and right coordinate directions and distances, forming completely different scenes. The two PVC curtains that lift and rotate can be assembled back and forth, enabling multimedia to create naked-eye 3D visual effects through right-angle media through innovative means, deeply integrating real performances with virtual images. The background frame is staggered horizontally and vertically to form an abstract vehicle road cloud network map, which expands to both sides in accordance with the central perspective, and connects the front area platform, providing a third layer of possibilities for the enrichment of pictures and scheduling.

Referring to the sense of technology on the stage, director Wang Tingting said that from the script to the lines, the stage art to the music, the multimedia to the lighting, the technology elements are fully reflected and used. “For example, we used new technologies such as 3D mapping projection and holographic yarn, and innovatively added AI singing and virtual characters to the performance, and used the most cutting-edge innovative stage technology to make this show a technology-rich show. Works that are futuristic, futuristic, and fashionable.”

