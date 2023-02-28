Listen to the audio version of the article

Musical, this week, starting off Broadway with the new staging of

“Dancin’” and choreography by the great Bob Fosse. After forty years this triumph of dance is back on stage, signed by the winner of the Oscar for the direction of “Cabaret” and eight Tony Awards for the choreography of musicals such as “Sweet Charity”, “Pippin” and “Dancin'” , among others. In Rome, one of our best musical comedies, “Rugantino”, is back on stage. Dance also in Bolzano, because Stravinskij wrote “Jeu de cartes” for the choreography of a giant like George Balanchine.

New York

From 2 at the Music Box Theater the previews of “Dancin’”, an all-dance musical, with choreography by the great Bob Fosse. Debuted in 1978, did 4 years of reruns; it won the Tony Award (the Oscar of the American Theater) for the best choreography.

Roma

At the Teatro Sistina from 2 to 26 March here is “Rugantino”, the famous musical comedy by Pietro Garinei and Sandro Giovannini, which also collaborated with authors such as Pasquale Festa Campanile, Massimo Franciosa and Gigi Magni; music by Armando Trovajoli; with Serena Autieri, Michele La Ginestra, Edy Angelillo, Massimo Wertmüller. The stage will transform into nineteenth-century papal Rome thanks to a moving, ironic and nostalgic story, in which masterfully written characters shine, who excite and still make us think. And, following the story of Rugantino, a talkative and braggart with a noble soul and incomparable verve, up to the sad but uplifting epilogue, the public will once again sing hits famous all over the world and that do not suffer the passage of time, from “Roma don’t be stupid tonight” in “Ciumachella” in “Tirolallero”.

Bozen

On the 28th in the Auditorium, a good opportunity to listen to a masterpiece like Jeu de cartes by Igor Stravinskij, rarely performed in Italy; followed, in great contrast, by Tchaikovsky’s last Symphony, the “Pathetique”. With the Haydn Orchestra of Bolzano and Trento, Michele Mariotti conducts. Also the 1st at the Trento Auditorium and the 2nd at the Merano Kurhaus.