The musical “Disqualification in the World” was performed at the Meixi Lake Grand Theater

Bai Jugang and Liu Lingfei are “fettered by each other”

Changsha Evening News, August 7th (all media reporter Yin Wei) From August 5th to 6th, the Chinese original musical “Disqualification in the World” was staged at the Grand Theater of Changsha Meixi Lake International Culture and Art Center, and was warmly welcomed by the audience of Star City.

“Disqualification in the World” is produced by the gold-medium drama label “Dye Space”, starring the well-known singer and actor Bai Jugang and the popular musical actor Liu Lingfei. The play is adapted from the novel of the same name by Osamu Dazai. For the first time, the life of the original author Osamu Dazai and the legend of Oba Yezang, a character he wrote, are put on the stage, and the characters who are bound by each other are boldly set. Bai Jugang and Liu Lingfei take turns to play. The two male protagonists have multiple collocations across roles, and jointly interpret the legendary parallel lives of Osamu Dazai and Yezang Oba. Almighty singer-songwriter Bai Jugang has gained a lot of fans in the popular variety show “Brother Overcoming Toughness” with his steady singing skills and down-to-earth character. Senior musical actor Liu Lingfei was called “walking CD player” by the audience, and even the media praised him as a “top-level actor in domestic musicals”.

Changsha Station is the second stop of the “Disqualification in the World” tour. After the performance, the crew held an actor meeting at Meixi Lake International Culture and Art Center, and the main actors Bai Jugang, Liu Lingfei, Li Weiling, Xu Meng, Zhang Weilun, Li Mingzhe, and Li Mingxuan had a cordial exchange with the audience.

Bai Jugang and Liu Lingfei shared interesting stories about how the two of them shaped each other. Bai Jugang said that he and Liu Lingfei often discussed the shaping of roles together. Both of them could find different understandings of the roles from each other, and supplemented them with learning to make themselves better. Create these two very different characters. Bai Jugang also said that the music of “Disqualification in the World” is a very big highlight. Composer Frank Wildhorn (affectionately called “Wild Horn” by music fans) has achieved a good balance between melody and narrative, which makes people feel very ” brainwashing”. Liu Lingfei has cooperated with Ye Jiao for the second time. He said that this time, he also learned a lot of professional knowledge of Broadway musical creation from Ye Jiao.