The Musical Journey and Political Struggles of Cuban Singer Daymé Arocena

Cuban Singer Daymé Arocena Recalls Clash with Culture Minister Abel Prieto

Daymé Arocena, the renowned Cuban singer, recently opened up about a heated discussion she had years ago with Abel Prieto, who was the Minister of Culture at the time. She revealed that the exchange ultimately led her to realize that her future was outside of Cuba.

During the conversation, Arocena questioned Prieto about the purpose of artistic companies, to which he accused her of having “pro-capitalist” ideas. This encounter left her feeling disappointed and disillusioned, leading her to the realization that her music was being politicized in Cuba.

As a result of her outspoken views and criticism of the Castro regime, Arocena has faced backlash and accusations of “political propaganda.” In 2021, Prieto attacked her and singer Pavel Urquiza for their work, prompting Urquiza to publicly address the issue and accuse Prieto of being out of touch with the people’s needs.

Despite the controversies, Arocena’s musical talent has garnered international recognition. Her debut album, “New Era,” was named one of the best 50 albums of the year by National Public Radio in the United States in 2015.

Arocena’s experiences serve as a reminder of the complexities and challenges faced by artists living and working under authoritarian regimes. Her resilience and courage in speaking out against injustice make her a powerful voice for musical expression and freedom.

